Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,031 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend With Communities Across Maryland

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police will join faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies across Maryland to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend, set for October 10-13, 2025.

National Faith & Blue is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement and the communities they serve. This initiative was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement, residents, business and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.

This weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. When faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies, both pillars in a community, work together—neighborhoods thrive.

Maryland State Police is proud to participate in this initiative every year and will have events planned from the Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. Troopers will gather with communities of many faiths with the sole goal of effective police-community engagement.

State Police will participate in the following events:

  • October 10
    • Easton Barrack – 200 block of Market St., Denton, MD; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • October 11
    • Annapolis Barrack – 1909 Hidden Meadow Lane, Annapolis, MD; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Forestville & College Park Barracks – 7006 Flagstaff St., Hyattsville, MD; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Princess Anne Barrack – 30290 Sam Barnes Road, Westover, MD; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Rockville Barrack – 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD; 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Salisbury & Berlin Barracks – 620 W Main Street, Fruitland, MD; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • October 12
    • La Plata Barrack – 500 Saint Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD; 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
    • Leonardtown Barrack – 46855 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD; 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    • Prince Frederick Barrack – 4125 Solomons Island Rd., Huntingtown, MD; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Rockville Barrack – 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • October 13
    • Glen Burnie Barrack – 8410 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton, MD; 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Maryland State Police look forward to celebrating this important community building weekend with Marylanders across the region.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend With Communities Across Maryland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more