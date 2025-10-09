Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend With Communities Across Maryland

October 9, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police will join faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies across Maryland to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend, set for October 10-13, 2025.

National Faith & Blue is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement and the communities they serve. This initiative was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement, residents, business and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.

This weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding. When faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies, both pillars in a community, work together—neighborhoods thrive.

Maryland State Police is proud to participate in this initiative every year and will have events planned from the Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. Troopers will gather with communities of many faiths with the sole goal of effective police-community engagement.

State Police will participate in the following events:

October 10 Easton Barrack – 200 block of Market St., Denton, MD; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

October 11 Annapolis Barrack – 1909 Hidden Meadow Lane, Annapolis, MD; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Forestville & College Park Barracks – 7006 Flagstaff St., Hyattsville, MD; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Princess Anne Barrack – 30290 Sam Barnes Road, Westover, MD; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Rockville Barrack – 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD; 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Salisbury & Berlin Barracks – 620 W Main Street, Fruitland, MD; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

October 12 La Plata Barrack – 500 Saint Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD; 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonardtown Barrack – 46855 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD; 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Prince Frederick Barrack – 4125 Solomons Island Rd., Huntingtown, MD; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rockville Barrack – 7500 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

October 13 Glen Burnie Barrack – 8410 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton, MD; 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Maryland State Police look forward to celebrating this important community building weekend with Marylanders across the region.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov