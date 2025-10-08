JOHNSON FITNESS & WELLNESS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TONAL, ALL-IN-ONE HOME GYM SYSTEM

Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness Adds Tonal To All Stores Nationwide, Expanding Selection of Smart Home Fitness Equipment, Experience The Power Of Tonal First-Hand

Bringing Tonal’s incredible all-inclusive home gym system to JFW, coupled with our highly trained in-store staff and demo process, creates an exceptional ‘try before you buy’ experience for customers.” — Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc.

COTTAGE GROVE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COTTAGE GROVE, WI., October 8, 2025 – Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW), the world’s largest specialty fitness retailer and retail division of Johnson Health Tech, announced today that it is partnering with Tonal, the pioneer of the world’s smartest strength training system, to retail Tonal’s strength training system across JFW’s U.S.-based stores and website. This new strategic partnership will allow consumers to experience Tonal’s leading-edge, data-driven workouts in all JFW stores nationwide, before purchasing.

“This is an exciting partnership between two companies that share the same mission - providing cutting edge and personalized fitness products to those who want to take their home fitness experience to the next level,” says Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. “Consumer interest in strength training is increasing across the US and remains an essential element in a balanced fitness and wellness routine. Bringing Tonal’s incredible all-inclusive home gym system to JFW and pairing it with JFW’s highly trained in-store store staff and demo process creates an exceptional ‘try before you buy’ experience for customers.”

Tonal’s mission is to make fitness fit your life through world-class hardware and software, and science-backed expertise. Most recently, the company launched the Tonal 2 system, with 250 lbs of resistance, a built-in camera to help guide correct form, and a new cardio option called Aero HIIT–turning the strength machine into a responsive cardio experience. Tonal prides itself on providing a full gym of equipment in a sleek, minimal footprint; as a result, 90% of Tonal members continue to be active after their first year, making the brand a leader in helping customers sustain long-lasting fitness commitments.

“This partnership gives more people the opportunity to experience what makes Tonal different–before they buy,” says Darren MacDonald, CEO of Tonal. “JFW’s trusted retail presence and hands-on selling approach is a powerful complement to Tonal’s category-defining product. Together, we’re making smart strength training more accessible to households nationwide.”

JFW will roll out Tonal on their showroom floors throughout September and October, officially welcoming them to JFW’s already large selection of the best names and most trusted fitness and wellness brands on the market. With more than 100 locations nationwide, customers across the country have a unique opportunity to connect with JFW’s experienced staff of fitness consultants to help find the right equipment for their goals and home gyms.

To shop Tonal online or find your closest JFW store, visit johnsonfitness.com.

###

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW) is the retail division of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the world's largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 220 stores worldwide and counting. Each JFW retail outlet offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, Horizon Fitness, BowFlex, and Schwinn. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. Customers have access to a wide selection of personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, home gyms, massage chairs and accessories. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

About Tonal

Tonal is the pioneer of intelligent strength training, combining the power of a full gym and the expertise of a personal trainer in one sleek, wall-mounted system. Using patented digital weight technology, adaptive AI, and real-time data, Tonal intuitively adjusts to each member’s needs, maximizing every rep, tracking progress, and removing guesswork from training. With 10 years experience and over 80 patents across hardware, software, and personalized coaching, Tonal offers a comprehensive fitness experience that includes strength training, Pilates, cardio, yoga, HIIT, and mobility. Since its founding in 2015, Tonal has helped more than 175,000 members lift over 235 billion pounds while building strength and confidence at home. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tonal continues to lead with science-backed innovation, empowering people to live healthier, longer lives. For more information, or to explore the latest features on Tonal 2, visit tonal.com and follow Tonal on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

