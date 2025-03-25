The MVPs of BBQ: Smokey Woods Announces Their Brand Ambassador Program

Smokey Woods BBQ launches its Brand Ambassador Program, uniting top pitmasters to showcase premium wood fuels at competitions nationwide.

CRIVITZ, WI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Smokey Woods Brand Ambassador Program, a new initiative fueled by some of the most dedicated and passionate pitmasters in the BBQ world. This program brings together top-tier competition teams who will represent Smokey Woods at barbecue competitions across the nation, showcasing their craft with premium wood fuels that set the standard for heat, smoke, and flavor.

These brand ambassadors are already household names in the BBQ world. Many compete locally in their home states as well on the national circuit at events like the American Royal World Series of Barbecue held each Fall in Kansas City. Each ambassador has been chosen not only for their impressive credentials and experience, but also for their alignment with Smokey Woods’ core values: their partnerships and focus on community, inventive and resourceful, and a passion for fun, food, family, and fire. This year’s inaugural class of brand ambassadors includes:

Andrew Rog, The Grill Sergeant, @grillsergeantusa

Darrin Williams, Ash Kickin BBQ, @ashkickinbbq

Reuben Gallegos, Big Rome, @bigromesbbq3927, @BigRomesBBQEmpire

Garry Boatbrain, Boots BBQ

Tina & Jim Messina, Mess-in-a-Round BBQ, @messina.round.bbq

Jordan Davis, Smoking Pastor, @pastorjordandavis

Joshua Hess, Hess Hogs, @hesshogs4

Kevin Larocque, Kevlar BBQ, @kevlar_bbq

Michael Goff, Meat Apostles, @MeatApostles

Steve Weishair, Mason Bros Meat Guy, @BorgytheBBQButcher

Dave Spillers, Smoqued on Main, @smoquedonmain

Sarah and Andy Schaaf, Sugar shack, @sugarshackbbq

Zach Williams, Brisket Medic, @Brisketmedic

Chris Beggs, BeggsBBQ, @beggsbbq

Dustin Collins & Nate Jones-Dunn, Brothers Smokehouse, @BrothersSmokehouse

Chris & Jamie Chester, Chester's Twisted Que, @ChestersTwistedQue

Luc & Blake Berndt @bucknutz_bbq

Russ Denny, Natural Born Grillers, @naturalborngrillersbbq

Tim Martin, Smell that Smoke BBQ MKE, @smell_that_smoke_bbq_mke

John Woodrich, BIG RACKS BBQ, @big_racks_bbq

Luis Acevedo, @redwood.smk

Tyler Foti, @smokin_ty

Timothy J. Schopp, Tim’s Full Belli Deli, @timothyschopp

Matty Mack, @mattymacksbbq

Rae Barker, Lil Gringa, @thelilgringa

Derek Taylor, owner of Smokey Woods, was the visionary behind this program, having drawn inspiration from his own participation in barbecue competitions, “Having competed in barbecue competitions from a young age, I wanted to create a program that showcases our premium products as the best of the best, setting a new standard for barbecue fuel in a competition setting.” I’m excited to partner with individuals who share our same values–most importantly, a passion for family, fun, food, and fire. At the end of the day, that is what unites us,” says Taylor.

These ambassadors will compete at the highest levels, and share their expertise with fellow enthusiasts, representing the passion and precision that make Smokey Woods the most trusted name in BBQ fuel.

For more information on individual teams and ambassadors, please visit https://smokeywoodsbbq.com/

About Smokey Woods BBQ

Smokey Woods BBQ is dedicated to providing premium BBQ wood chips, chunk, pellets, stick and charcoal that enhances the flavor of grilled and smoked foods. Crafted with passion and expertise, Smokey Woods BBQ's products are designed to deliver consistent results for both novice and experienced pitmasters alike. What Fuels You? For more information about Smokey Woods and their products, visit Smokeywoodsbbq.com

