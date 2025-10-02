JOHNSON FITNESS & WELLNESS PARTNERS WITH PELOTON TO GIVE COMMUNITIES HANDS-ON ACCESS TO ITS LINE-UP OF FITNESS SOLUTIONS

Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness Bridges Retail and Connected Fitness By Adding the New Peloton Cross Training Series to All Stores Nationwide

COTTAGE GROVE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW), the world’s largest specialty fitness retailer and retail division of Johnson Health Tech, announced today its partnership with Peloton, the leader in connected fitness equipment and content. This exciting partnership brings Peloton’s recently introduced Cross Training Series, powered by Peloton IQ, to 100 JFW retail locations across the country, and will provide consumers the opportunity to experience the new Peloton Bike+, Tread, and Tread+ in-person before purchasing in store or online at johnsonfitness.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peloton and its new Cross Training Series to JFW stores nationwide. This partnership complements our best-in-class lineup of fitness and wellness equipment from the most reputable names in the fitness industry. Together, JFW and Peloton are providing consumers even more fitness options to improve their personal health and fitness,” says Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc.

As a trusted resource and leader in fitness and wellness retailing, JFW is enhancing the customer experience, allowing consumers to test Peloton’s new Cross Training Bike+, Tread and Tread+ in-store with the assistance of its certified fitness experts. With access to Peloton and its unique formula of elevated equipment, software, human coaching, and community consumers have even more ways to enhance their home gym experience from JFW, which now carries the most diversified, popular and high quality fitness brands on the market.

The Peloton Cross Training Series offers elevated equipment, personalized guidance and seamless access to a variety of workouts - like cardio, strength training, yoga, and more - with a single piece of equipment. Bike+ and Tread+ are equipped with a built-in Movement Tracking Camera that unlocks the full power of Peloton IQ, the company’s new AI and computer vision system, to deliver real-time form feedback, rep tracking, and weight suggestions during strength classes. Both feature Sound by Sonos speakers and woofer, voice control, an integrated three-series fan and upgraded phone or accessories trays. All models feature a faster processor that improves screen responsiveness, streams video more smoothly with higher definition, and enables quicker and more consistent pairing to headphones and heart rate monitors.

“Partnering with Johnson Fitness & Wellness is a significant step in our strategy to meet our current and future Members wherever they are on their fitness journey,” says Dion Camp Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Peloton. “We were so impressed by the expertise of JFW's specialists that we chose to bring our new Cross Training Series to all of their stores, greatly expanding our retail footprint. This partnership provides an important hands-on trial experience with guidance from JFW’s trusted fitness experts.”

JFW will introduce Peloton’s new Cross Training Series Bike+, Tread and Tread+ to their showrooms on October 2, officially welcoming the brand to JFW’s already large selection of the best names and most trusted fitness equipment available to consumers today. Peloton’s new Cross Training series will also be available online for purchase at johnsonfitness.com. The launch comes just as the holiday shopping season begins, giving consumers fresh and innovative options to consider for their gift lists. Peloton’s new Cross Training Series equipment is available to test in JFW stores and will be fulfilled, delivered and installed by Peloton’s expert team of in-home installers.

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW) is the retail division of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the world's largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 220 stores worldwide and counting. Each JFW retail outlet offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, Horizon, BowFlex, and Schwinn. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. Customers have access to a wide assortment of personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, home gyms, and accessories. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

About Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment and wellness solutions, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

