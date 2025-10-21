Mac Long, President of viLogics, Joins the Young Professionals of Naples

viLogics, a nationally recognized leader in cybersecurity, proudly announces that Mac Long, President of viLogics, joined the Young Professionals of Naples YPN

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- viLogics , a nationally recognized leader in cybersecurity, data center, and managed IT services, proudly announces that Mac Long , President of viLogics, has officially joined the Young Professionals of Naples (YPN), a premier organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of business leaders and innovators in Southwest Florida.As an executive deeply rooted in the intersection of technology, leadership, and community advancement, Long’s membership with YPN marks a new chapter in his continued commitment to professional growth and local engagement.“Joining the Young Professionals of Naples is both an honor and an opportunity,” said Mac Long, President of viLogics. “I’ve always believed that innovation and leadership go hand in hand, and this organization represents the best of both. The Naples business community is thriving, and I’m excited to contribute alongside some of its brightest future leaders.”The Young Professionals of Naples serves as a vibrant hub for networking, professional development, and civic involvement, uniting talented individuals across diverse industries who share a commitment to excellence and community impact. Members participate in leadership workshops, charitable initiatives, and social engagements designed to strengthen regional personal and professional networks.“Mac Long embodies the drive, innovation, and integrity that define what it means to be a Young Professional of Naples,” said Matthew Young, President of YPN. “His leadership in the cybersecurity sector and his dedication to fostering collaboration make him a tremendous addition to our organization.”A Leader in Cybersecurity and InnovationAs President of viLogics, Long has led the company through exceptional growth and transformation. Under his leadership, viLogics has expanded its Total Secure Office (TSO 365) platform, a unified cybersecurity and IT management solution that integrates Zero Trust architecture, cloud hosting, and compliance automation.With a SOC 2 Type II certified Tier III data center, nationwide engineering operations, and built-in $1.5 million cyber-insurance coverage for clients, viLogics continues to redefine how organizations consume cybersecurity services, delivering enterprise-grade protection at scale.“Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT conversation anymore, it’s a boardroom conversation,” Long added. “Our goal at viLogics is to make that conversation actionable, affordable, and impactful for every organization we serve.”About viLogicsFounded in 2008, viLogics is a premier managed security service provider (MSSP) that delivers fully integrated cybersecurity, cloud hosting, and compliance solutions. The company’s flagship platform, Total Secure Office (TSO 365), enables organizations to achieve Zero Trust protection, business continuity, and compliance readiness under one unified service model.With the SWFL headquarters in Naples, FL, and Northeast HQ in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, and operations providing nationwide services spanning across the United States, viLogics is a trusted partner to enterprises, healthcare systems, manufacturers, and government agencies seeking to modernize and secure their digital infrastructure.#NaplesBusiness #YoungProfessionalsofNaples #Leadership #Cybersecurity #viLogics #ManagedSecurityServices #TechnologyLeadership #CommunityInvolvement #ProfessionalDevelopment #FloridaTech #DataCenter #ZeroTrust #TSO365 #MacLong

