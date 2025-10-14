viLogics CEO Shawn Long Invited as VIP Guest to CRN’s XChange NexGen 2025 Conference

NexGen 2025

viLogics, a leading cybersecurity provider, announced Shawn Long, has been officially invited as a VIP guest to attend CRN’s XChange NexGen 2025 Conference,

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognition underscores viLogics’ leadership in Zero Trust cybersecurity, cyber insurance integration, and managed IT innovation.viLogics, a leading cybersecurity and managed IT services provider, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Long, has been officially invited as a VIP guest to attend CRN’s XChange NexGen 2025 Conference, produced by The Channel Company . This exclusive invitation highlights Long’s growing influence in the national cybersecurity and MSP community and viLogics’ reputation for redefining secure digital infrastructure and risk-managed IT services.A National Recognition of Leadership and InnovationCRN’s XChange NexGen Conference is one of the most prestigious events in the technology channel industry, convening senior executives, innovators, and thought leaders from across the managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud computing sectors. VIP invitations are extended to select executives who have demonstrated exceptional vision and leadership in driving innovation across the IT landscape.Long’s participation comes at a time when cybersecurity has become the backbone of operational continuity across all industries. The invitation underscores viLogics’ role in advancing best practices for Zero Trust architecture, CMMC, and HIPAA compliance, and cyber insurance alignment for businesses nationwide.Driving the Future of Cybersecurity and Risk ManagementviLogics continues to gain recognition for its Total Secure Office 365 (TSO365) platform an all-inclusive managed cybersecurity ecosystem that integrates:• Zero Trust security design aligned with CIS Controls v8 and CMMC 2.0 Level 2• 24/7 monitoring and protection through viLogics’ virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC)• Regulatory compliance frameworks across healthcare, SLED, and manufacturing industries• Built-in cyber insurance coverage up to $1.5 million through pre-validated underwriting partners• Data Isolation Services options in viLogics’ Tier III, SOC 2 Type II certified data centers“Our industry is evolving from basic IT support toward verified, insurable cybersecurity,” Long added. “The organizations that succeed in this new landscape treat cybersecurity not as a bolt-on service, but as a foundational core business function. At viLogics, that’s exactly what we deliver ZTNA out of the box.”About CRN XChange NexGen 2025Hosted by The Channel Company, the XChange NexGen Conference is an annual gathering that connects leading Managed Service Providers (MSPs), solution providers, and technology vendors to discuss the trends shaping the next generation of IT services. The 2025 conference will take place in Austin, Texas, on October 19th - 22nd, featuring sessions on AI, cybersecurity, managed infrastructure, and the evolving MSP ecosystem.Long’s VIP participation provides viLogics with opportunities to engage with top executives from across the country, explore emerging partnerships, and contribute to conversations about the future of managed security services in a high-trust economy.Founded in 2008, viLogics is a U.S.-based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that delivers advanced cybersecurity, private cloud hosting, and compliance solutions through its flagship Total Secure Office (TSO365) platform. With a focus on Zero Trust, regulatory compliance, and insurability, viLogics empowers organizations to achieve security, continuity, and peace of mind in today’s complex digital environment.The company operates Tier III SOC 2-certified data centers, serves clients across multiple regulated industries, and is known for its integrated approach that combines cybersecurity, IT management, and risk transfer through built-in insurance partnerships.For more information,

