ViLogics Announces Sponsorship of NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference in Austin, TX – October 26–28, 2025

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViLogics, a leader in secure cloud infrastructure and cyber protection solutions, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference, taking place October 26–28, 2025 in Austin, TX. The event is recognized as one of the premier cybersecurity summits focused on critical infrastructure and transportation sectors, gathering top-tier experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the nation.As part of this strategic partnership, ViLogics will showcase its advanced cybersecurity platforms, cloud-native solutions, and its pioneering approach to threat intelligence and enterprise resilience. Conference attendees will get an inside look at how viLogics is redefining operational security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."Cybersecurity in transportation and logistics is no longer optional—it's mission-critical to the modern supply chain," said Shawn Long, CEO at ViLogics. "We’re excited to support NMFTA’s mission and collaborate with industry leaders to tackle today’s most pressing cyber threats."ViLogics’ presence at the conference will include:• Interactive demos of the TSO 365 Fortress™ Cyber Threat Defense Platform• Expert panels and roundtable discussions• Onsite ViLogics Technology Showcase Booth• Networking sessions with key members of the ViLogics leadership and engineering teamsWhy This MattersThe NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference plays a vital role in advancing cyber-readiness across freight, fleet management, logistics, and critical transport infrastructure. By aligning with this high-impact event, ViLogics continues its commitment to safeguarding digital transformation efforts across the industry using zero trust security-first mindset.Event Details• Event: NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference 2025 • Date: October 26–28, 2025• Location: Austin, Texas• Website: cyber.nmfta.org • Booth: ViLogics Sponsor Showcase Area________________________________________ViLogics is a next-generation cloud and cybersecurity company delivering secure, scalable, and customizable IT solutions to enterprises across transportation, government, healthcare, and financial sectors. From secure cloud hosting to ransomware mitigation and incident response, ViLogics empowers organizations to confidently operate in an evolving threat landscape.Any Cloud. Any Time. Anywhere. ™For press inquiries or to schedule a media briefing during the event, please contact:📩 sales@vilogics.com📞 1-800-473-1587

