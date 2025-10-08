Goodguys Rod & Custom Announces their 2025 Top 12 of the Year Winners

Goodguys 2025 LMC Truck of the Year Early: 1941 Willys, owned by Larry Jacinto, built by Veazie Bros. Fabrication Goodguys 2025 Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year: 1970 Ford Boss 429 Mustang, owned by Brad Brown, restored by East Bay Muscle Cars Goodguys 2025 Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late: 1969 Ford F100, owned by Troy Peck, built by Scott’s Hotrods N’ Customs Goodguys 2025 Scott’s Hotrods N’ Customs Custom of the Year: 1952 Ford F1, owned by Jimmy Hervatin, built by Kustoms by Jimmy Goodguys 2025 Meguair’s West Coast d’Elegance: 1935 Chevy Coupe, owned by Greg Heinrich, built by Ironworks Speed & Kustom

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, has announced their “ Top 12 of the Year ” specialty car and truck winners of 2025, presented by BASF. Six of these incredible cars and trucks were selected from a group of finalists chosen at different Goodguys events throughout the year and across the country, while the other six were selected at specific events.The Top 12 winners will all be on display during the upcoming Goodguys 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 21 – 23, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event will wrap-up Goodguys 42nd season and is the only event where all Top 12 Winners will be shown together. The Southwest Nationals brings in over 3,000 different hot rods, classic trucks and specialty vehicles for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times in the Arizona sun.Goodguys 2025 Top 12 of the Year presented by BASF include:LMC Truck of the Year Early: 1941 Willys, owned by Larry Jacinto, built by Veazie Bros. FabricationDakota Digital Truck of the Year Late: 1969 Ford F100, owned by Troy Peck, built by Scott’s Hotrods N’ CustomsScott’s Hotrods N’ Customs Custom of the Year: 1952 Ford F1, owned by Jimmy Hervatin, built by Kustoms by JimmyVintage Air Custom Rod of the Year: 1957 Pontiac Safari, owned by Homer and Alice Zamora, built by Kenny’s Rod ShopSnap-on Muscle Car of the Year: 1970 Ford Boss 429 Mustang, owned by Brad Brown, restored by East Bay Muscle CarsGriot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year: 1966 Chevy Nova, owned by Jeremiah Belk, built by Driven Speed ShopBASF Goodguys Most Bitchin’: 1932 GMC, owned by Amie Angelo, built by Roseville Rod & CustomClassic Instruments Street Rod of the Year: 1936 Ford Roadster, owned by Ross Myers, built by Rad Rides by TroyPPG Street Machine of the Year: 1987 Buick Grand National, owned by Angelo Vespi, built by Dutchboys HotrodsTanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year: 1933 Willys Coupe, owned by Dave Kroona, built by South City Rod and CustomMeguair’s West Coast d’Elegance: 1935 Chevy Coupe, owned by Greg Heinrich, built by Ironworks Speed & KustomGoodguys Trendsetter of the Year: Paul Van Nus of Dutchboys HotrodsMedia Info: Photo Assets For more information about Goodguys and their Top 12 of the Year presented by BASF winners for 2025, go to www.good-guys.com or www.fuelcurve.com for feature stories and details.

