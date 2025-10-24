Wild Mining Coalition Launches to Help Oklahoma Energy Producers Convert MCF to BTC

Founded by Bitford Digital & Blue Hawk BTC, the coalition kicks off monthly webinars to educate oil & gas firms on turning stranded natural gas into Bitcoin

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new coalition is bringing fresh energy to Bitcoin mining in Oklahoma. The Wild Mining Coalition , launched by Bitford Digital in partnership with Blue Hawk BTC and other trusted partners, is committed to driving innovation at the intersection of energy and Bitcoin starting in Oklahoma and expanding beyond.“This coalition is about more than mining. It’s about creating sustainable solutions that position Oklahoma as a hub for Bitcoin and energy innovation,” said Jill Ford of Bitford Digital. “By bringing together expertise from across industries, we can help energy companies turn challenges into opportunities.”The Coalition’s mission is simple yet powerful: educate and equip energy companies to unlock new revenue streams by converting natural gas (MCF) into Bitcoin (BTC).The Wild Mining Coalition hosted its inaugural webinar, “MCF to BTC: How to Make $13 per MCF,” on September 22. The free session drew strong engagement from oil and gas professionals eager to understand how Bitcoin mining can transform stranded or underutilized natural gas into a profitable asset.Following the success of the launch webinar, the Coalition announced that monthly webinars will now be hosted, each diving deeper into practical strategies, tools, and case studies for energy producers and Bitcoin miners alike. The next webinar is slated for November 17.“The response to our first webinar shows how much appetite there is for real-world solutions at the crossroads of energy and Bitcoin,” added Jon Taylor of Blue Hawk BTC. “The Wild Mining Coalition is here to make sure Oklahoma leads the way.”The Wild Mining Coalition will continue to partner with leading voices across energy and Bitcoin to deliver educational content, resources, and actionable insights that empower companies to adopt Bitcoin mining as part of their operations.For more information and updates on upcoming webinars, visit: https://wildminingcoalition.com About Wild Mining CoalitionThe Wild Mining Coalition is a collaborative initiative launched by Bitford Digital, Blue Hawk BTC, and industry partners to advance energy innovation through Bitcoin mining. Focused on education, resources, and strategic support, the Coalition is dedicated to positioning Oklahoma as a trusted hub for Bitcoin mining excellence.About Bitford DigitalBitFord Digital is a marketplace and services company specializing in second-hand mining equipment and infrastructure. Founded by Jill Ford, BitFord is committed to decentralization, accessibility, and economic empowerment through Bitcoin.

