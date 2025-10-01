COMING OCTOBER 6, 2025: Lives Lost and Leadership Found: Lessons from Special Somebodies

SAG HARBOR, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique and collaborative exploration of leadership, growth, and transformation, Lives Lost and Leadership Found: Lessons from Special Somebodies is a compelling collection featuring essays from dozens of authors and insights gleaned from a survey of more than 150 leaders and professionals. Together, these voices share heartfelt stories of how the lives—and losses—of our “special somebodies” shape us both personally and professionally, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and leadership journeys.A JOURNEY BEYOND GRIEFGuided by lead author Ian Ziskin, this project stems from a desire to go beyond personal grief and delve into universal themes of love, loss, and leadership. Ziskin and the contributing authors explore not only what they’ve lost, but how those experiences have reshaped their perspectives, deepened their relationships, and influenced their leadership stylesReflecting on what moved him to write this book, Ziskin shared, “More than two years have passed since my brother died, and nearly that long since my mother’s death. It’s been enough time to be well into the healing process—but likely never enough to fully accept that they are gone. Their deaths, along with my father’s passing decades earlier, didn’t just inspire this book—they compelled it.”By blending diverse narratives, an exploration of the neuroscience of grief, survey insights, and compelling examples of how famous individuals tend to transform loss into achievement, this book addresses four critical questions:1. What lessons do we learn from people important to us during their lives and deaths?2. Can anything positive emerge from such loss?3. How do these experiences change us as leaders and as people?4. How can we apply these lessons to lead more effectively?WHO SHOULD READ THIS BOOK?With its focus on resilience, growth, and compassion, Lives Lost and Leadership Found is a must-read for anyone seeking to turn loss into transformative leadership.While the book has universal appeal, its primary audience includes:-Senior and emerging HR leaders-Senior and emerging operating and functional leaders outside of HR-Change leaders, Organizational Development and Organizational Effectiveness professionals-Coaches, consultants, and educators associated with any of the above audiences.Additionally, the book serves a secondary audience:-Individuals grieving the loss of a loved one, seeking inspiration in their journey toward healing and personal leadership-Counselors and professionals helping others process grief while discovering life-changing lessons within it-Educators who train grief counselors and related professionals, equipping them with new perspectives on leadership through loss-Readers drawn to compelling, heartfelt narratives that blend personal stories with research-backed insights.PRAISE FOR THIS BOOK“Many books provide ideas, tools, and actions to improve leadership. This remarkable book also touches the heart,” says Dave Ulrich, Rensis Likert Professor and Partner, The RBL Group.“Having read many books on leadership, this book has made a unique impact unlike all those before it … giving us relatable leadership lessons crafted in accessible and interesting personal stories,” shares Daniel Marsili, President, The National Academy of Human Resources.“The gifts of this book lie not only in its beautiful tributes to special people … but also in its reminder to take stock of those in our lives who are still shaping who we are,” explains Kevin Cox, President of LKC Advisory.ABOUT THE LEAD AUTHORIan Ziskin has 43+ years of experience as a business leader, CHRO, HR leader, board advisor, coach, consultant, entrepreneur, and author. He is the Co-Founder of the Consortium for Change (C4C) and CHREATE Project and held Chief HR Officer and other senior roles with Northrop Grumman, Qwest Communications, and TRW. Ian earned degrees from Cornell and Binghamton Universities and has authored/co-edited five books and numerous works on HR, leadership, and the future of work, while frequently guesting on podcasts.MORE INFORMATIONComing October 6, 2025 from Routledge , Lives Lost and Leadership Found is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, clarity, and transformative leadership lessons through life’s toughest moments.Learn more, including contributing author information, pre-order information, inquire about interviews/speaking engagements with Ziskin and other contributing authors, and preview parts of the book at www.consortium4change.com/special-somebodies Note: Inspection copies are available upon request for educators, reviewers, media professionals, and organizational decision-makers exploring resources for leadership and team development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.