Jill Ford Launches New Podcast, Orange is the New Jill, Exploring the People, Stories, and Spirit Behind Bitcoin

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Ford, founder of Bitford Digital and a prominent voice in the Bitcoin community, today announced the launch of her new podcast, Orange is the New Jill. Produced in partnership with Protocol Pulse, the show will begin recording at BTC in DC and aims to bring listeners closer to the human stories shaping the Bitcoin landscape.Far more than a breakdown of numbers or business strategy, Orange is the New Jill will dig into the lived experiences, personal journeys, and motivations of the people building, innovating, and advocating for Bitcoin. Each episode will feature candid conversations with leading figures in the inside and outside the Bitcoin space.“Bitcoin isn’t just about charts and markets. It’s about people, resilience, and the pursuit of freedom,” said Jill Ford, host of Orange is the New Jill. “This podcast is my way of highlighting the real stories behind the technology—the builders, the thinkers, and the dreamers who make this community what it is.”Ford herself brings a story of resilience to the project. After facing setbacks in both her personal and professional life, she embraced Bitcoin not only as a financial system but as a philosophy of second chances and self-sovereignty. With Orange is the New Jill, she extends that ethos outward showcasing the transformative power of human stories in the Bitcoin world and her own journey of redemption.Matty Ice, founder of Protocol Pulse, added: “Partnering with Jill on 'Orange is the New Jill' is exciting because she brings both authenticity and curiosity to the mic. This isn’t just another Bitcoin podcast. It will explore people, purpose, and the underlying culture of Bitcoin; how low time preference thinking shapes our lives and our future and leads us to a better world.”Episodes of Orange is the New Jill will be available on all major podcast platforms following the launch recordings at BTC in DC.

