U.S. Anesthesia, Respiratory & Sleep Management Device Market Nears $9B on Homecare Growth and Tech Innovation

U.S. Anesthesia, Respiratory & Sleep Management Device Market Growth Driven by Tech and Homecare

Clinically focused innovation, particularly in interoperability, automation, and home-based care, is reshaping the ARS device landscape in the United States.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research’s latest market report finds the U.S. anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep management device market valued at nearly $7 billion in 2024, to approach $9 billion by 2031.

Expansion is driven by the shift to home and outpatient care, steady technology upgrades across anesthesia and respiratory platforms, and rising incidence of chronic respiratory disease and sleep apnea.

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, this report provides comprehensive coverage of anesthesia delivery and monitoring, anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), ventilators, oxygen therapy, nebulizers, and therapeutic sleep devices (CPAP/APAP), among other ARS categories.

It equips manufacturers, distributors, investors, and healthcare providers with granular market sizing, five-year forecasts, pricing dynamics, competitive landscape analysis, and strategic considerations to support planning, portfolio prioritization, and go-to-market execution.

“As providers standardize on connected, data-driven platforms, we expect sustained equipment refresh cycles and broader access to therapy in outpatient and home settings,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Technology Upgrades, Stable Pricing, and Homecare Shift Fuel U.S. ARS Growth

From 2022 to 2024, global inflation retreated from the 2021–2022 surge. Within ARS, this produced moderate pricing gains rather than steep increases, with end users adapting to the new baseline. Combined with strengthening demand and improved product availability, the environment supported consistent U.S. market growth entering 2024.

New anesthesia delivery units emphasize safety, precision, and environmental stewardship. Advanced vaporization control, closed-loop feedback, and low-flow techniques enable accurate dosing and real-time monitoring while reducing anesthetic gas waste, aligning with operating room sustainability goals across both high-tech hospitals and resource-limited settings.

Ventilators are adding automation and remote monitoring, with AI-enabled modes adapting to patient feedback in real time. Demand remains strong in ICUs and expands in homecare as systems invest in pandemic preparedness and chronic respiratory management capacity.

Portable concentrators and smart delivery systems with auto-titration and Bluetooth connectivity boost mobility and engagement for COPD and other chronic conditions, reinforcing the migration of care toward the home.

The U.S. ARS device market was nearly $7.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to about $9.0 billion by 2031, supported by home/outpatient care expansion, sustained technology upgrades, and a growing population requiring long-term respiratory and sleep therapies.

Key Insights from the Report:

- Home & outpatient shift: Rising utilization of portable oxygen concentrators, home ventilators, compact nebulizers, and CPAP/APAP systems accelerates non-acute care delivery.

- Technology upgrade cycle: Electronic controls, closed-loop features, integrated monitoring, and cloud-based AIMS strengthen the clinical and economic rationale for equipment refresh.

- Sustainability focus: Low-flow anesthesia and gas-reduction practices align with health-system environmental strategies.

- Interoperability & data: Wireless connectivity and EMR/AIMS integration enhance workflow, analytics, and remote oversight.

- AI & automation: Intelligent ventilation and decision support improve personalization and therapy consistency.

- Disease burden: High prevalence of COPD and OSA, alongside significant new lung/bronchus cancer cases, sustains long-term demand for respiratory and sleep management devices.

- Pricing normalization: Post-surge inflation easing has stabilized pricing and supported steady unit volumes.

About iData Research

iData Research has been a leader in market intelligence for the medical device industry for over 20 years, delivering data-driven insights that help companies mitigate market risks, optimize pricing strategies, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at https://idataresearch.com/

