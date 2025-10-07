CloudKey Wins Major Enterprise Client, Expands Capacity in Dallas and Beyond

CloudKey Gains Major Enterprise Client, Expands Capacity Across U.S. Markets

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudKey, the agile cloud platform built to simplify IT complexity, today announced the addition of a major enterprise customer. This latest win—alongside rapid adoption across its Dallas, Chicago, and Salt Lake City data centers—cements CloudKey’s emergence as a leading alternative to legacy cloud providers.

To meet surging demand, the company is expanding infrastructure at all three locations, laying the groundwork for national and international growth in 2026 and beyond.

“This milestone shows the confidence that high-performance businesses are placing in CloudKey,” said Chris Martin, Executive Vice President. “Enterprises are tired of opaque billing, rigid configurations, and vendor lock-in. CloudKey delivers transparency, scalability, and simplicity—and that’s exactly what our clients are looking for.”

Growth Fueled by Simplicity and Performance

Since its official launch in April 2025, CloudKey has been gaining momentum with organizations that run mission-critical workloads. The company’s enterprise-grade cloud solutions offer an intuitive experience with no surprise costs, making it an ideal fit for IT teams that value predictable pricing, high availability, and full control.

Key features include:

• Flexible virtual data center configuration via the CloudKey Builder

• Transparent, flat-rate pricing with no hidden fees

• Built-in support for VMware-based environments

• Rapid deployment and seamless onboarding for new clients

“Clients are bringing us their toughest workloads,” said Martin. “From large-scale databases to custom applications, our platform is designed to handle them all—and scale without friction.”

Dallas Data Center Expansion Highlights Local Investment

As CloudKey grows, the company is making strategic investments in infrastructure—especially in its Dallas headquarters, which anchors the company’s U.S. operations. The Dallas expansion includes increased server capacity, staffing, and support for enterprise clients across Texas and the central U.S.

With similar upgrades happening in Chicago and Salt Lake City, CloudKey is actively evaluating additional markets for future growth.

About CloudKey

CloudKey provides businesses with flexible, high-performance cloud infrastructure that eliminates complexity and cost surprises. Built for modern IT teams, CloudKey enables organizations to configure custom cloud environments, manage workloads seamlessly, and scale on demand—with full pricing transparency.

To learn more or configure your own environment, visit cloudkey.io.

