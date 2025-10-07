Record Sale: Mongolian Falcon Sells for SAR 650,000 ($173,000) at Saudi Falcons Expo

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Mongolian falcon was sold for a record SR 650,000 ($173,000) on Sunday at the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025, following fierce bidding among enthusiasts.The prized Hur Gernas falcon became the most expensive Mongolian falcon sold so far at the event, which is being held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.The auction, one of the highlights of the exhibition, saw two Mongolian falcons sold for a combined SR 778,000 ($207,000). The first, a Hur Farkh, opened at SR 70,000 ($18,700) and sold for SR 128,000 ($34,100), while the Hur Gernas began at SR 100,000 ($26,700) before reaching the record-breaking price of SR 650,000 ($173,000).For the first time, the exhibition has introduced a dedicated section for Mongolian falcons, which are highly valued among falconers in the Kingdom and across the region for their strength, endurance, and striking appearance.The pavilion features elite falcon breeds from Mongolia in East Asia, particularly the Mongolian Saker falcon, known for its large size, long wingspan, and exceptional stamina. With colors ranging from light white to dark brown, the species is prized for its adaptability to harsh environments and its quick responsiveness to training, making it one of the most sought-after birds among hunters and professional falconers alike.

