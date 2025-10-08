Makor Resources Launches MineHive — Mining’s First Social Network Goes Live Across Africa

Brooke Bibeault, CEO of Makor Resources, speaks with local mining representatives in Zambia before launch of MineHive — a mobile-first social and community platform empowering artisanal and small-scale miners through training, shared knowledge, and digita

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makor Resources today announced the launch of MineHive , a pioneering mobile-first social and community platform designed to empower artisanal, small-scale, and community miners (ASM) across Africa. MineHive provides access to the same knowledge, networks, and authentic data often reserved for large-scale operators — and with app development now underway, it’s set to expand accessibility and engagement across the continent.MineHive isn’t a certification or compliance platform — it’s a learning, connection, and empowerment space. Built on accessibility and inclusion, it enables miners to share knowledge, access training, and connect with industry stakeholders while promoting responsible practices. Participation is voluntary and self-directed, reflecting MineHive’s mission of empowerment over enforcement.A New Kind of Platform for a New Kind of Mining Future“MineHive was created to bring humanity back into the conversation around artisanal and small-scale mining,” said Brooke Bibeault, CEO of Makor Resources. “For too long, ASM has been spoken about but rarely spoken with. This platform changes that. It’s social by design — built on WhatsApp, built for connection, and built to make knowledge accessible to anyone with a mobile phone.”MineHive closes information gaps by giving miners access to safety training, sustainability resources, and real-time market insights — but its true strength lies in the network itself. “The future of responsible mining won’t be defined by policies alone,” Bibeault added. “It will be defined by how connected, informed, and included people are at every level of the value chain.”MineHive represents a major step in digital inclusion for the mining sector, offering a scalable, accessible, and community-led solution for a traditionally disconnected industry. Through future app functionality, miners will be able to upload production data, access verified training content, and directly engage with buyers and stakeholders — bringing the global supply chain closer to the source.A Bridge for Collaboration and Risk ReductionRicus Grimbeek, former BHP Executive and now Chairman and Co-Founder of Makor Resources, said the platform fills a crucial gap for mining companies, investors, and governments.“MineHive provides that bridge — building transparency, relationships, and pathways toward formalization that reduce risk across the industry.”He added, “It complements existing systems by offering visibility into grassroots realities — insight that strengthens ESG performance, social license, and long-term regional stability.”Proven Model, Scaled for CommunitiesMineHive builds on Makor’s Hubology Model, successfully implemented with large-scale operators in Zambia.“Our Hubology model connected small-scale miners with larger operators to build trust and transparency. MineHive takes that foundation digital — scaling inclusion across Africa’s mining communities,” Bibeault said.Chiko Mando, ASM Consultant and Makor partner based in Malawi, added:“Artisanal miners are part of Africa’s mining story. MineHive gives them visibility, information, and dignity — a seat at the table instead of life on the margins.”Driving Inclusion and Shared ValueBy equipping miners with access to networks, training, and authentic data, MineHive supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption & Production).“MineHive embodies what development should look like in modern mining,” Bibeault said. “It’s grounded in relationships, accessible technology, and shared accountability. That’s how you make the SDGs tangible.”She continued: “MineHive isn’t just connecting miners — it’s reshaping the future of engagement across the entire value chain. MineHive is more than a platform — it’s an open invitation to redefine how the world engages with mining. For miners, it creates opportunity; for companies, transparency; and for investors, measurable impact. Connection is the new currency of progress — and MineHive is how we invest in it.”About Makor ResourcesMakor Resources is a mining and resource development company with active assets in Zambia, focused on copper, gold, and critical minerals that power the global energy transition. Headquartered across Africa and Australia, Makor bridges ethical extraction with global consumer industries through its Mine to Main Street™ philosophy — redefining how minerals move from ground to goods.The company’s portfolio includes both large-scale exploration projects and community-driven initiatives, positioning Zambia as a leader in responsible and sustainable mining development.

