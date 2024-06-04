Makor Resources “Mine to Main Street” Breaking Barriers in the Global Race for Minerals
Makor Resources at the forefront of industry change following Bibeault's appointment as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ricus Grimbeek announcement as ChairCAPE TOWN, WESTER CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooke Bibeault will become the Chief Executive Officer of Makor Resources (“Makor”). She succeeds Ricus Grimbeek, who founded the mining as a service platform in service of artisanal and small-scale mining after a 30-year career holding pivotal senior executive positions with prominent global mining companies such as BHP and South 32. Grimbeek will now serve as Chair of Makor.
“Commodities are increasingly becoming mainstream as consumers are demanding to know where their products come from” says Brooke Bibeault and “the supply of various minerals and metals essential for low-carbon, clean energy technologies and the production of jewelry goods is growing exponentially.”
As efforts to transition to a clean economy intensify, so does the demand for critical minerals and none are in particularly abundant supply.
“The industry is at an inflection point,” states Chair, Ricus Grimbeek, “as the world grapples with insufficient exploration and critical mineral shortages, we must recognize the significant contribution that artisanal and small-scale miners can play in the future of mining.”
The artisanal and small-scale mining sector employs 45 million people globally and provides 233 million indirect jobs. Managed properly, the sector can positively contribute to the local economy, boosting development and reducing poverty. However, the informal, often precarious nature of their working conditions and lack of access to capital, education and social safety nets expose the artisanal and small-scale workforces to severe health, social, and environmental risks.
“We all have a role to play - as consumers, as manufacturers, as suppliers, as mining companies” adds Grimbeek, “and by integrating artisanal and small-scale mines, we have the opportunity as an industry to transform the reputation of the mining sector to one that contributes to shared prosperity and lifts millions out of poverty.”
Makor is at the forefront of this shift by connecting end-users, large scale corporations and international suppliers and manufacturers with the millions of subsistence miners and the communities they operate within. Makor believes the future of mining creates an inclusive pathway for sustainable development and socioeconomic benefit for countries that provide minerals to the world.
“We combine IoT and blockchain to trace a metal and material from source, then liaise with downstream stakeholders in order for them to better understand where minerals are sourced, and how minerals are sourced, sold and then manufactured into the final product that are seen on Main Streets across the globe. It is about changing the narrative of what artisanal mining and small scale mining is and humanising the livelihoods behind it, we need to start turning mineral wealth into community prosperity.” says incoming CEO, Brooke Bibeault.
Makor’s strategy hinges on four pillars: advancing artisanal and small-scale mineral sector development; developing human and technological capacities; building blockchain-enabled “Mine to Main Street” value chains; and promoting sustainable investment and communal stewardship.
Brooke’s appointment follows her tenure as Chief Marketing Officer of Makor, we played a significant role in expanding Makor operations to Malawi and Zambia.
Chair, Ricus Grimbeek, stated:
“There’s been a significant gap in the market between mainstream consumers and where products are sourced from. Industries such as agriculture, textiles, luxury goods have been making strides in these areas, however, the mining sector continues to fall behind in directly connecting with the main street mainstream audiences and continues to be deemed in a negative light.
Brooke has a unique experience in building consumer demand for some of the largest celebrity names and mainstream brands.
Her career has spanned beyond that to include: Community Development, where she launched an entrepreneurial and financial literacy hub in the townships of South Africa; Placemaking Strategy where she combined business strategy and marketing to create tailored approaches and solutions to sustainable tourism and economic development; and Advisory in the Luxury and Media sectors for leading publications.
We are excited to combine Makor’s existing mining, operational and technical expertise with Brooke’s extensive network and experience in creating consumer demand and bridging communities to mainstream audiences – the sector requires new thinking and we believe Makor is well positioned to offer that.”
Communication and Press Contact
Makor Resources
press@makorresources.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram