Mining communities are a priority not an afterthought for Jubilee Metals Group and Makor Resources
Makor Resources and LSE/JSE-listed Jubilee Metals Group announce partnership to push sustainable development in Zambia
Each brushstroke reflects a shared commitment toward driving sustainable change within the community.”JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makor Resources and LSE/JSE-listed Jubilee Metals Group, majority owner of the recently acquired Munkoyo Copper Mine in Zambia, announced their partnership and the launch of #MakingKabanga, an initiative to address systemic issues and basic human rights within the Munkoyo Mine Corridor.
— Makor Resources CEO, Brooke Bibeault
Makor Resources Chief Executive Officer, Brooke Bibeault commented:
“We are honored to partner with Jubilee Metals Group and the Kumpumba Ward community to develop programs at the outset of Jubilee’s most recent acquisition. Jubilee uniquely recognizes that business economic progress becomes congruent to community progress, and it means that they are not treating community social challenges as an afterthought or an expense, rather they are including community members in the decisions that effect their lives from the beginning."
Makor Resources specializes in connecting end-users, large scale corporations and international suppliers and manufacturers with small-scale miners and the communities they operate within. Makor developed a cross-sector approach and focuses on the community’s involvement in initiating action and creating a bottom-up and joined-up approach to solving multi-faceted systemic challenges.
This week Makor Resources and Jubilee Metals Group were welcomed by pupils of the Kabanga Primary School singing, “Stand and Sing of Zambia, Proud and Free”, the Zambian Anthem.
Rural. No cellular signal. No access to running water. Dilapidated pit latrines polluting the ground water. Inadequate infrastructure with dust clouds tainting the classrooms. Barren lands from the crippling drought that has swept across Zambia.
A description that Makor Resources CEO, Brooke Bibeault, has shared following her recent visit to The Kabanga Primary School.
Inside the dusted classroom walls of the Kabanga Primary School gathered community stakeholders of the Munkoyo Mine Corridor - a gathering that set the foundation for the Munkoyo Mine Corridor.
Attendees included:
• Jubilee Metals Group CEO, Leon Coetzer, and Jubilee Metals Zambia Managing Director, Ricus Grimbeek
• Makor Resources CEO, Brooke Bibeault
• District Commissioner of Kapiri Mposhi District, Hasalama Chuunka Francis and other Senior Government Officials
• Kumpumba Ward Traditional Leaders
• Douglas Hanchingala, Shareholder in the Munkoyo Mine
• Civic Leaders and Community Members
• Teachers of the Kabanga Primary School
During this gathering, Jubilee Metals Group Chief Executive Officer, Leon Coetzer, expressed his gratitude for the way in which the community engaged and shared, “It is an honour to be hosted and welcomed by the Kumpumba Ward in Zambia. Together we have set out various initiatives that we will be implementing, and we are committed to delivering on these. Jubilee is dedicated to catalyzing systemic change and improving the living conditions along the Munkoyo Mine Corridor. These initiatives are just the beginning of a sustained effort to foster economic development, health, and education within the community."
The gathering concluded with attendees and community members grabbing paint brushes and buckets of white and blue paint. Alongside one another, the community painted the concrete barren walls of the Kabanga Primary School – the launching of #MakingKabanga.
Initial investment into the community and programming is informed by extensive engagement and a comprehensive Community Baseline and Needs Assessment that was conducted by Makor Resource along the Munkoyo Mine Corridor. The findings underscored the urgent need for clean water and formal sanitation, with 100% of the Corridor having no access to running water and 97% without formal sanitation facilities.
Jubilee's investment into the #MakingKabanga program will be implemented by Makor Resources and includes:
• Access to Clean Running Water
• Sustainable Sanitation Solutions
• Educational Infrastructure Improvements
• Installation of Solar Pumps and Water Storage
• Community Baseline and Needs Assessment
The overwhelming response from the District Commissioner showed the determination towards the proposed community development projects and assured that the community will work hand in hand with Jubilee Metals Group and Makor Resources. He has provided his support to ensure that Jubilee’s Munkoyo Mine runs successfully.
Today wasn’t just about creating the foundation for a collaborative partnership between Jubilee Metals Zambia, Makor Resources and all community stakeholders,” says Jubilee Metals Zambia Managing Director, Ricus Grimbeek, “It was about making a commitment to ensure no community is ever forgotten.”
Makor Resources Media Team
Makor Resources
404-904-3975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube