Faex Health Announces Upcoming Launch of AI-Powered Gut Health Platform

New digital health startup aims to bring visibility, clarity, and early insights to gut health using AI and image-based analysis

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , a digital health startup focused on transforming how people understand and monitor gut health, today announced the upcoming public launch of its AI-powered platform on January 12, 2026.Faex Health enables users to take a picture of their stool and receive personalized, data-driven insights related to digestive health patterns and potential early warning signals. By combining computer vision, machine learning, and clinically informed models, the platform is designed to make gut health more accessible, less stigmatized, and easier to track over time."Gut health is one of the most important — and most overlooked — indicators of overall health," said Landon Nattrass, Founder and CEO of Faex Health. "We built Faex Health to give people clearer signals and earlier awareness, helping them better understand what their body is communicating long before issues escalate."Addressing a Major Health Blind SpotDigestive issues affect tens of millions of people, yet monitoring gut health often relies on subjective symptoms or infrequent clinical visits. Faex Health aims to bridge this gap by offering a simple, privacy-conscious tool that supports proactive health awareness and more informed conversations with healthcare providers.The platform is being developed as a Wellness solution, with a long-term vision to integrate into Medical workflows via Faex MD. Faex Health is designed to complement—not replace—clinical care.What's NextThe public launch on January 12 will mark the first step in Faex Health's broader roadmap, which includes expanded analytics, provider partnerships, and continued progress toward clinical and regulatory alignment.Additional product details will be announced at launch.To learn more or stay updated, visit https://faexhealth.com/ About Faex HealthFaex Health is a digital health company focused on improving gut health awareness through AI-powered, image-based insights. The company's mission is to make gut health more visible, understandable, and actionable—empowering individuals and providers to improve outcomes through earlier insight and proactive care.

