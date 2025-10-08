Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Welcomes Race Industry Leader to Business Development Team

Tyler West

Former Mo-Kan Dragway GM and Partnership Expert Brings Knowledge and Experience to Auto Classifieds Team

“Tyler brings with him intimate knowledge of racing, both behind the wheel, behind the scenes and as a decision maker. He knows our audience from every perspective.” ” — Scott Stetz

NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is pleased to welcome race industry veteran Tyler West to its Business Development Team. IB Classifieds, led by flagship site RacingJunk .com, specializes in online marketplaces for the professional and grassroots racing communities, as well as performance needs, hot rods, classics and antique vehicle & parts. West brings decades of experience in track management and corporate partnerships to the table.A first-generation racer, West found a home at the dragstrip as a teenager, working to finance his growing passion for speed. He began bracket racing his 17-second hooptie and working odd jobs at the local track to pay for his race entries. He would go on to win a track and regional series championship in 2009, fielding his first race car, a 13 second foxbody mustang.This eventually lead to his first job on the corporate side when he accepted a position of Director of Corporate Partnerships position at Memphis International Raceway. He went on to roles as Dragstrip Operations Manager at Palm Beach International Raceway, GM of Amarillo Dragway and most recently GM of his home track, Mo-Kan Dragway.“Tyler brings with him intimate knowledge of racing, both behind the wheel, behind the scenes and as a decision maker. He knows our audience from every perspective,” explains Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Auto Classifieds Group. “We’re excited to have him on board, forging and strengthening these connections.”West’s hiring is fortuitous for RacingJunk and the Classifieds Group, but he will have big shoes to fill. The position opened following the loss of Robert “Bobby” Chalmers this summer to pancreatic cancer. Bobby was a beloved figure in the race industry, and had been leading Business Development efforts for the Auto Classifieds group before his tragic passing."I knew Bobby, as did many of us in this industry and his loss is difficult for everyone. I'm excited to begin this next chapter in my career, and to continue the work he was doing as someone so passionate about the race industry. I look forward toward utilizing my experience in race track operations and passion for motorsports to help expand the RacingJunk brand."Welcome, Tyler, to the team.***The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Online Marketplaces including RacingJunk.com , HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The group focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.