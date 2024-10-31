RacingJunk Returns to the 2024 SEMA Show with Cool Cars and Calendar Girls

The RacingJunk booth at SEMA celebrates the race, performance and enthusiast spaces in the industry.

A 1971 Duster, Buddy Hull, a TurboKits.com giveaway, and the return of the beloved RacingJunk calendar highlight the Internet Brands Auto Group booth experience

People have been asking for the calendar since we changed the program, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back this year, right in time for our 25th Anniversary.” — Scott Stetz

NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RacingJunk , the flagship site of the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group, is pleased to once again show its support for the automotive aftermarket with its presence at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV. The world’s #1 race and performance marketplace kicks off its 25th Anniversary celebration by exhibiting at SEMA 2024, November 5-8, in Booth #24211, showcasing partners and advertisers, all while sharing its state of the art platform to buy, sell, browse and trade, designed by racers for racers.Continuing the tradition of bringing custom classics to the show floor, RacingJunk will be unveiling Jordan Costello’s 1971 Plymouth Duster built by BBT Fabrications at 9 a.m. on November 5, 2024 in the RacingJunk booth. Troy Gudgel of BBT has been putting the finishing touches on the muscle car in order to debut it at SEMA 2024. "SEMA is the place to get the most exposure for a car in today’s market. Having a car on display in the RacingJunk booth at SEMA is a great honor for us," says Gudgel.The Plymouth will be accompanied by a fan favorite making a return to the RacingJunk booth after a five year absence – the RacingJunk Calendar, with live signings by the calendar models. “People have been asking for the calendar since we changed the program,” explains Scott Stetz, Director of Sales for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group, “And we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back this year, right in time for our 25th Anniversary.”The calendar models are not the only ones who will be signing things at the RacingJunk booth. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5th, NHRA Mission Foods Nitro Funny Car Driver Buddy Hull will be signing hero cards and greeting fans.In addition, RacingJunk will be promoting its partnership with TurboKits.com as it launches a new giveaway of a Universal Turbo Package worth $3,758 which includes an HPT F3 7880 Dual Ball Bearing Turbo and a case of oil, a Turbosmart Progate 50mm Wastebate and a Turbosmart Raceport 50mm BOV. The package will be on display at the booth.“SEMA, both the weeklong tradeshow, and the extended public experience are highlights of the enthusiast community,” says Stetz, “For the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds fans, enthusiasts, racers, buyers, builders, manufacturers and our partners, our presence signals our commitment to that audience. We are car folks first and foremost, for the grassroots racer to the street enthusiast to the person dreaming at home about the vehicle they want to experience and SEMA is the place to connect in support of that.”Visit RacingJunk, and the other Internet Brands Auto Classifieds sites, at Booth #24211 in Central Hall.###The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.

