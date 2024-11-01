RacingJunk and TurboKits.com Join Forces to Promote Power Boosts with New Giveaway

RacingJunk and TurboKits.com Partner for Giveaway

Power and performance through forced induction is key to the partnership between RacingJunk and the Turbo giants.

Our folks love to go big and go fast, and TurboKits.com makes that happen across multiple race and street platforms with products designed for this crowd.” — Scott Stetz

NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RacingJunk.com , the world’s #1 race and performance marketplace, and TurboKits.com , global supplier of quality Turbo Kits, Turbochargers, Turbo Upgrades and components to the automotive, industrial, and recreational markets, have joined together to give away a Universal Turbo Package worth $3,758.RacingJunk users and fans consist of professional and grassroots racers, race and performance enthusiasts, and those who love fast and fun cars. Partnering with TurboKits.com to give away a package designed to boost power, performance and driving fun makes perfect sense.“Our folks love to go big and go fast,” says Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group. “And TurboKits.com makes that happen across multiple race and street platforms with products designed for this crowd. HPT/Turbosmart turbo package will be great for multiple types of set up.”TurboKits.com VP of Sales, Grant Smith, agrees, “TurboKits.com is owned and staffed by car guys. They know what performance lovers need because they’ve been there so they want to give back to the community. We are the go-to experts on forced induction, and we want to help customers unlock their vehicles’ full potential. Partnering with RacingJunk allows us to help true enthusiasts upgrade their setups.”The giveaway features an HPT F3 7880 Dual Ball Bearing Turbo and a case of oil, a Turbosmart Progate 50mm Wastebate and a Turbosmart Raceport 50mm BOV.“This is a fantastic opportunity for performance enthusiasts looking to boost their vehicle’s capability with top-of-the-line components,” explains Smith. “The HPT turbo is designed to deliver exceptional power and efficiency with new and improved wheel designs, while the TurboSmart wastegate and blow off valve ensures precise boost control and release for an unbeatable driving experience.”The giveaway launches November 1, 2024 and will run through July 1, 2025. Click here to enter:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.