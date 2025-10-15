Children’s author Camille Klump receives two major literary awards in 2025

Children's author Camille Klump

Camille Klump, a multiple award-winning author, has earned recognition for her books on climate change and conservation

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple award-winning author Camille Klump received a Purple Dragonfly Award for excellence in children's literature from Story Monsters Incorporated. The announcement was made in July 2025. This marks her second Purple Dragonfly award.

On August 2nd, she received a silver medal from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association. The ceremony was held in Orlando, FL.

Both literary awards were for her latest book, Four Paws and a Tale.

This engaging middle-grade fiction, inspired by the author’s own experiences, focuses on the challenges faced by an Air Force family and their service dog during deployment and military life. Humor, love, loyalty, friendship, and family dynamics are key themes in the story. Every parent will find useful insights on helping kids navigate separation, loss, relocation, pet care, and discovering their unique strengths.

Camille Klump has earned recognition for her books on climate change and conservation. She earned the Florida Authors and Publishers Association bronze medal in 2023 for "The Oyster Garden." In March 2024, she received the City Council Managers Award from the city of Oldsmar for helping children understand Florida’s environmental vulnerabilities. In August of the same year, the Florida Authors and Publishers Association awarded her a silver medal for her conservation book, "A Simple Seagrass," and a gold medal for "A Code Red Christmas."

Four Paws and A Tale can be purchased on Amazon using this link.

https://a.co/d/d8E9wHh

