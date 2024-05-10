Florida's Award-winning Children's Author Camille Klump Releases Her New Patriotic-Themed Book

A TALE OF A MILITARY FAMILY AND THEIR SERVICE DOG Conservationist and Author Camille Klump Recognized CHILDREN'S AUTHOR CAMILLE KLUMP

In time for Memorial Day, author Camille Klump releases her new patriotic-themed middle-grade book.

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This middle-grade read spans the life and struggles of a military service dog and his Air Force family as they adapt to changes around them. Titled Four Paws and A Tale, the book is based on Klump's life and is available on Amazon. It will hit major bookstores by May 27th.

Filled with humor, hope, bittersweet moments, as well as nuggets of wisdom and inspiration, Four Paws and A Tale is sure to resonate with families who face the challenges of serving in the military, moving overseas, and making and changing friendships. The book cleverly weaves in topics such as separation, loss, PTSD, bonding with the elderly, owning a pet, and learning to appreciate those different from us.

Camille Klump has previously been recognized for her books on climate change and conservation, and one of her works has already received the Florida Authors and Publishers Association bronze medal in 2023. In March 2024, she received the Council-Manager Award from the city of Oldsmar for her literary contribution to educating children on the importance of preserving the environment through her books.

The author's other works include The Oyster Garden, A Simple Seagrass, and A Code Red Christmas. Four Paws and A Tale is a rewrite of the 4 Paws series of books, but it contains bonus features and a surprise ending that will not disappoint. Fans of the series will be delighted to know that all the adventures of their favorite canine are now available in one book.

https://a.co/d/58Ab0nD

Other books by the author include The Oyster Garden, A Simple Seagrass, and A Code Red Christmas.