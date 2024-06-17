Four Paws and A Tale by multiple award-winning children's author Camille Klump hits international markets

CAMILLE KLUMP Conservationist/ Author Camille Klump FREEDOM IS NOT FREE

Children's Author Camille Klump releases her new military-themed middle-grade book about a canine service dog and his misadventures.

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Paws and a Tale by multiple award-winning children's author Camille Klump hits the international market.

It is the tale of a runt born on an island who discovers his unique ability to heal PTSD and detect illness in humans.

This middle-grade adventure spans the life and challenges of a military family and their service dog as they all try to adapt to service abroad and in the U.S. Four Paws and a Tale is the perfect book to prepare children for pet ownership, and it helps them understand their dog's behavior.

It is an uplifting story filled with humor, love, forgiveness, bittersweet moments, hope, and inspiration. Families who struggle with the challenges of serving in the military, helping their kids to fit in, and making and changing friendships, will find comfort in its pages. Using her experiences with motherhood, relocation, deployment, loss, and her canine companion, the author weaves an unforgettable tale.

The city of Oldsmar, Florida, has publicly recognized Camille Klump’s books on climate change and conservation in Tampa Bay. She has also won several medals from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association for her literary contribution. Four Paws and A Tale is a rewrite of the 4 Paws series of books. It contains bonus features and a surprise ending.

Other books by the author include The Oyster Garden, A Simple Seagrass, and A Code Red Christmas.