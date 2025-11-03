Fancy Pansy announces the launch of its new hands-on wreath-making classes, inviting Vail Valley residents to create custom holiday décor under expert guidance.

Fancy Pansy (NASDAQ:FP)

Our wreath-making classes are a way to connect with the community, share creative joy, and celebrate the season together.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Pansy Launches New Wreath-Making Classes Ahead of the Holiday Season

Fancy Pansy, the locally owned floral design studio based in Avon, Colorado, has announced the launch of its new wreath-making classes, just in time for the holiday season. The workshops invite residents from across the Vail Valley to participate in hands-on sessions that celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and community connection.

The classes will guide participants through the process of designing and assembling custom holiday wreaths using fresh evergreens, ribbons, ornaments, and other seasonal accents. Taught by Fancy Pansy’s design team, each session emphasizes both technique and personal style—encouraging attendees to create décor that reflects their own aesthetic while learning professional floral methods.

The initiative reflects Fancy Pansy’s continued focus on community engagement and artistic education. By offering public classes, the studio aims to share its expertise with local residents while fostering a sense of seasonal togetherness.

A Word from the Owner

“Our wreath-making classes are a way to connect with the community, share creative joy, and celebrate the season together.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

About Fancy Pansy

Fancy Pansy is a floral and design studio based in Avon, Colorado, serving the Vail Valley region. Known for custom floral arrangements, event design, and creative workshops, the studio combines craftsmanship with local collaboration. Fancy Pansy is located at Box 7312, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon, CO 81620, USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.