Former Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Treasurer Receives 18-Month Sentence for Theft in Office Conviction

COLUMBUS — The former treasurer for the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools was sentenced Tuesday after her September conviction for a single felony count of theft in office. At that time, it was revealed she had stolen money from the district and then fabricated records to try to conceal the activity.

During the hearing in Carroll County Common Pleas Court, Amy Spears was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by community control. She was also ordered to pay $22,620 in restitution plus court costs. Spears was immediately remanded to the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving her sentence.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation into Spears after receiving anonymous complaints that she had cashed a district check for $5,000 that she had made out to herself. When confronted about the incident, Spears redeposited the full amount into the district bank account.

SIU also determined Spears had received reimbursements from the district totaling about $22,000 for college classes during times when she was not enrolled, based on fraudulent documents she created.

Spears was indicted in Carroll County Common Pleas Court in May 2025.

An SIU attorney was appointed by the Carroll County Prosecutor to serve as co-counsel for the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 144 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

####

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov