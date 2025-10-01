Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,189 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 02, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland City of Ashland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Belmont Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Liberty Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Mayfield City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
Mayfield City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Darke Village of Pitsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Defiance Defiance Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Concord Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairfield South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Basil Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pickerington Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Franklin Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Retirement System Schedules
Greene Village of Cedarville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Harrison Village of Bowerston
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Napoleon Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Holmes Western Holmes County Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Bergholz
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Knox Bladensburg Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain City of Avon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Westfield Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Preble Village of Eldorado
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Village of Kettlersville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Louisville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Louisville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Union Northwest 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Bradner Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 7/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Wood County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 02, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more