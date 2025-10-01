Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 02, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland City of Ashland

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Goshen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Belmont Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Liberty Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Mayfield City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination Mayfield City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Darke Village of Pitsburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance Defiance Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Concord Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Basil Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Pickerington Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Franklin Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Retirement System Schedules Greene Village of Cedarville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Harrison Village of Bowerston

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Napoleon Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Holmes Western Holmes County Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Bergholz

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Knox Bladensburg Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain City of Avon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Medina Westfield Fire and Rescue District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Medina County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Preble Village of Eldorado

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Washington Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Village of Kettlersville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Louisville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Louisville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Union Northwest 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Bradner Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 7/31/2025 Basic Audit Wood County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit