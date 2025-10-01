Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 02, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 02, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|City of Ashland
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Belmont
|Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Brown
|Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Liberty Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Mayfield City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|Mayfield City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Darke
|Village of Pitsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Defiance Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Concord Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Basil Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pickerington Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Franklin
|Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Retirement System Schedules
|Greene
|Village of Cedarville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|Hardin County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Village of Bowerston
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Napoleon Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Western Holmes County Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Bergholz
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Bladensburg Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Avon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Westfield Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Village of Eldorado
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Village of Kettlersville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Louisville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Louisville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Northwest 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Bradner Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 7/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Wood County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
