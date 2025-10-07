Fancy Pansy Expands Commercial Holiday Decorating Services Across the Vail Valley

Fancy Pansy announces an expansion of its commercial holiday decorating services, offering customized festive designs for businesses throughout the Vail Valley.

Holiday decorating has become a way for us to help local businesses share in the season’s spirit and bring beauty to public spaces across the Vail Valley.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Pansy, the Avon-based floral and design studio, has announced the expansion of its holiday decorating program for commercial spaces throughout the Vail Valley. The service will now include comprehensive design, installation, and maintenance for local businesses, resorts, and community venues preparing for the winter season.

What began as a small-scale offering for a handful of corporate clients has grown into one of Fancy Pansy’s most in-demand services. The studio’s holiday designs blend seasonal greenery, premium materials, and artistic presentation to create festive environments that reflect the mountain region’s character and charm.

The expansion allows Fancy Pansy to serve businesses across Vail, Beaver Creek, Edwards, Eagle-Vail, and Avon with tailored solutions for lobbies, storefronts, and event venues. Each project emphasizes craftsmanship, cohesion, and sustainability—principles central to the studio’s approach to both floral and decorative design.

A Word from the Owner

About Fancy Pansy

Fancy Pansy is a locally owned floral and design studio serving the Vail Valley region of Colorado. The company specializes in custom floral arrangements, wedding and event design, and commercial seasonal décor. Known for its design-forward approach and commitment to local collaboration, Fancy Pansy operates from Box 7312, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon, CO 81620, USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

