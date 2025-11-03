Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, welcomes veteran technician Dimitri Brice, bringing 25 years of expertise in European and domestic auto repair.

Integrated Automotive Services (NASDAQ:IAS)

Dimitri’s decades of experience and precision-focused approach make him a valuable addition to our team.” — Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services Welcomes Veteran Auto Technician Dimitri Brice

Integrated Automotive Services is pleased to announce the hiring of Dimitri Brice, a seasoned automotive technician with more than 25 years of professional experience. His appointment strengthens the shop’s skilled team dedicated to high-quality auto repair and service excellence for customers across the Lehigh Valley.

Continuing a Tradition of Technical Expertise

Known for his depth of knowledge in European and domestic vehicle systems, Brice brings decades of hands-on experience to the shop’s facility at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States. His technical background and precision workmanship align with Integrated Automotive Services’ long-standing reputation for quality, integrity, and customer trust.

A Word from the Owner

“Dimitri’s decades of experience and precision-focused approach make him a valuable addition to our team.” – Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated

Automotive Services

About Integrated Automotive Services

Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is a NAPA AutoCare Center that provides expert maintenance and repair for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Audi, and other import and domestic vehicles. The shop employs ASE-certified technicians, uses OEM-quality parts, and offers a full range of services including brakes, diagnostics, transmission, fleet maintenance, and more.

For more information or to schedule service, visit bmwvolvoservice.com or call (610) 253-4700.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.