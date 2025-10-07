Eric Hausker Launches Greater Germany, an Alternate History Novel Reimagining 20th Century Europe

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What If Hitler Had Been Assassinated in 1943? Greater Germany imagines an alternate 1989 where the Greater German Reich still casts its long, chilling shadow across Europe.When Adolf Hitler was assassinated in 1943, history was drastically reshaped. The German General Staff made peace with Britain and the United States, and the Soviets’ advance was halted. Decades later, Grossdeutschland celebrates its dominance over Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, and parts of White Russia, but even the progress couldn’t remove the ache of old wounds.Robert Davison, a veteran journalist from the Atlantic Tribune, is invited to Warsaw to witness Germany’s centennial celebration of the Führer’s birth. However, he discovers a different official narrative. Drawn into the world of Zdzislawa, a defiant young Polish woman, and Jerzy, the son of a Resistance hero, Davison finds suppressed truths, vengeance, and courage that refuses to die.Unlike many alternate histories with a triumphant Nazi empire, Greater Germany explores a more nuanced scenario: a Germany that survives not through conquest, but a political ruthless compromise. The result is a haunting portrait of what Europe might have become—a society built on uneasy peace, buried guilt, and unacknowledged sins.With themes of defiance, sacrifice, heroism, and the hatred of evil, Greater Germany compels readers to ask: What would we risk to tell the truth in a world that has forgotten it?Author BioEric Hausker is retired with three children and a wife to whom he has been married for 49 years. He is passionate about History and how it is influenced by unexpected events. He has a BA in history from Rutgers University.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.