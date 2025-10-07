Department of Health issues enforcement action on licenses of health care facilities

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Health has issued civil fines on the following health care facilities in our state.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers and facilities. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search tool on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by submitting an online request to the DOH Public Records Center or via email at publicdisclosure@doh.wa.gov.

Snohomish County

The Department of Health has issued an imposition of civil fines to Vest Seattle, LLC C/O Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital (HPSY.FS.60739147) located at 3955 156th St. NE Marysville, WA 98271-4831. The civil fines were imposed for repeat violations of Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 246-322-035(1)(d)-policies and procedures and repeat violations of WAC 246-322-050(7)(b)-staff.

The psychiatric facility was found to have failed to develop and implement written policies and procedures protecting patient rights. These violations were found during on-site visits and were not adequately addressed at repeat visits. The psychiatric hospital has had a civil fine imposed in the amount of $7,800 under WAC 246-322-025 for these repeat violations. The facility has 28 days to either pay the fine or request adjudication. The public will be updated.

Pend Oreille County

The Department of Health has issued an imposition of civil fine to Public Hospital District #1 Pend Oreille County C/O Newport Hospital and Health Services (HAC.FS.0000021) located at 714 W Pine St. Newport, WA 99156-9046. The civil fine was imposed for repeat violations of WAC 246-320-226(3)(f)-patient care services.