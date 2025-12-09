Pharmacist in Spokane County suspended due to diversion of controlled substances

For immediate release: December 9, 2025 (25-147)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of Spokane County pharmacist Sandra Lee Symington Bang (PH00021680) pending further legal action.

Bang allegedly falsified prescriptions to obtain medications, including controlled substances, for her personal use.

The suspension prohibits Bang from practicing as a pharmacist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Bang has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

