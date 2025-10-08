Industry Veterans Launch Silverbrook Advisors: $3B Track Record, Operator Roots, and National Reach

Built on 15 Years of Experience, New Firm Helps Real Estate Investors and Operators Make Faster, Smarter Decisions Across Acquisitions, Capital and Assets

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s complex commercial real estate market, a new advisory firm is betting that experienced owner-operators—not traditional consultants—are best equipped to guide investment strategy. Today, brothers Greg and Graham Jones, founders of GRJ LLC , announced the launch of Silverbrook Advisors , a national real estate advisory firm providing acquisitions, underwriting, asset management, and capital solutions to commercial real estate investors, institutions, and owner-operators.With 15 years of hands-on experience and a $1 billion track record across multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality projects at GRJ, Silverbrook brings institutional rigor paired with operator insight.“Silverbrook was created to provide the kind of clarity and execution we always wanted as operators ourselves,” said Greg Jones, Co-Founder. “We’ve been on the other side of the table—navigating lease audits, construction setbacks, and refinancing deadlines. That perspective now informs every engagement.”From Owners to AdvisorsGreg and Graham Jones launched GRJ in 2010 with a mission to reposition run-down tenement buildings into charming pre-war walk-ups—filling a gap for Manhattan’s middle-tier renter. Their first acquisition required a multi-million dollar capital raise in 90 days—a bold start that shaped the company’s risk-conscious, execution-driven approach. Over the next decade and a half, they repositioned more than 2,000 apartment units across New York, Florida, and the Southeast, while expanding into hospitality with the launch of The Pell Hotel in Newport, RI and boutique brand Ambros Hotels.GRJ also built a vertically integrated model that included in-house construction and property management, giving the Jones brothers deep visibility into deal performance, NOI optimization, and resident experience.Silverbrook now brings that operator-first mentality to the advisory space.End-to-End Real Estate AdvisorySilverbrook Advisors provides integrated support across the investment lifecycle:- Acquisitions & Underwriting: Market analysis, revenue/expense modeling, and full due diligence- Asset Management: NOI optimization, leasing review, cost strategies, and investor reporting- Capital Solutions: Equity and debt placement, recapitalization strategy, and network access to institutions, family offices, and HNW individuals- Exit Planning: Disposition strategies, refi analysis, and transaction oversight“Today’s market demands real-time, real-world insight,” said Graham Jones. “We’re not just modeling outcomes—we’ve lived them. And we want to help other owners move with speed, confidence, and accuracy.”For more information, visit: https://www.silverbrookadvisors.com/ About Silverbrook AdvisorsSilverbrook Advisors is a national commercial real estate advisory firm based in Miami, FL. Founded by Greg and Graham Jones, the firm helps investors, owners, and operators navigate acquisitions, underwriting, capital strategy, and asset performance. Silverbrook builds on the brothers’ 15 years leading GRJ LLC, a vertically integrated real estate platform with more than $1B in multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality transactions across the U.S.

