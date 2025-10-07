RPA Backs Saranac Youth Little League Baseball Program

Real Pro Auto Service shows community support through sponsorship of the Saranac, Michigan Youth Little League baseball program.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service Supports Saranac Youth Little League Baseball

Real Pro Auto Service, serving communities in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, has announced its continued community involvement through support of Saranac Youth Little League Baseball. The company’s sponsorship helps local players access equipment, uniforms, and facilities needed for a successful season.

Investing in Local Youth and Community Spirit

The Saranac Youth Baseball League provides children and teens with the opportunity to develop teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship through the game of baseball. Real Pro Auto’s sponsorship is part of its ongoing mission to invest in programs that promote positive youth development and community engagement.

By supporting the league, the company reinforces its belief that small-town programs create big impacts—both on and off the field.

A Word from the Owner

“Community programs like Saranac Youth Baseball build teamwork, confidence, and lifelong skills,” said John Stewart, Owner of Real Pro Auto.

Commitment Beyond the Garage

While known for dependable automotive service, Real Pro Auto also places strong emphasis on giving back. From youth sports to charitable events, the company continues to show that supporting local families is as important as maintaining their vehicles.

About Real Pro Auto Service

Real Pro Auto Service provides comprehensive repair and maintenance for all vehicle types, including hybrids and EVs, across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan. Its ASE-certified technicians are known for professionalism, precision, and customer-focused options such as same-day repairs, free loaner cars, and shuttle service.

To learn more or visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, call +1 (616) 241-0600 or email serviceingr@realproauto.com.

