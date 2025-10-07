Alpine Armoring to showcase armored SWAT vehicles at IACP 2025 in Denver

Armored Pit-Bull VX SWAT Truck Armored Pointer SWAT Van Armored Ford Interceptor Police Pursuit Vehicle

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Armoring, a leading manufacturer of high-quality armored vehicles, is pleased to announce its participation at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2025 Conference taking place October 18-21 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Alpine Armoring will exhibit three of its cutting-edge armored vehicles designed for law enforcement and tactical operations: the Pit-Bull VX® .50 Cal Tactical Armored SWAT Truck armored to Level A12 (B7+), the Pointer® Tactical Armored SWAT Van and the Armored Ford Explorer Interceptor PPV SUV, both armored to Level A9 (B6+).

The IACP 2025 Conference is the largest and most impactful policing event of the year, offering public safety officials a platform to explore innovative technologies and solutions. Alpine Armoring’s booth will provide attendees with an up-close look at these state-of-the-art vehicles, each engineered to excel in high-risk scenarios such as SWAT missions, hostage rescues and tactical response.

Featured Vehicles

● Pit-Bull VX® .50 Cal Tactical Armored SWAT Truck: Armored to Level A12 protection, the Pit-Bull VX® is built for rapid response and tactical operations. This next-generation armored vehicle combines heavy-duty ballistic protection with advanced maneuverability, making it ideal for SWAT teams facing critical missions.

● Pointer® Tactical Armored SWAT Van: Armored to Level A9 protection, the Pointer® is a versatile armored SWAT personnel carrier designed for secure team transport and deployment, offering enhanced armor and customizable configurations to meet diverse operational needs.

● Armored Ford Explorer Interceptor PPV SUV: Armored to Level A9 protection, this armored version of the Police Interceptor features a reinforced body to withstand high-velocity impacts, rear prisoner transport capabilities, and an upgraded suspension for exceptional maneuverability.

“We are excited to attend IACP 2025 and showcase our latest armored vehicles, which are designed to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies,” said Fred Khoroushi, president, Alpine Armoring. “Our team looks forward to engaging with attendees, discussing their specific requirements, and demonstrating how our vehicles provide superior protection and reliability in the field.”

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Alpine Armoring’s booth #823 at IACP 2025 to explore these vehicles, meet with the company’s experts, and learn about customization options tailored to mission-critical operations. The event will also provide an opportunity to discuss Alpine Armoring’s commitment to quality, innovation and supporting the safety of law enforcement professionals.

For more information on Alpine Armoring and its line of armored law enforcement vehicles for sale, visit the Alpine Armoring website or contact the team at info@alpineco.com

About Alpine Armoring

Alpine Armoring is a US-based company, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington D.C., with a broad multinational presence for the past 30 years. It designs, develops, integrates, manufactures, markets, and sells high-quality custom-armored vehicles for a wide range of clients, including the corporate sector, civilians, law enforcement agencies, governments, embassies, the United Nations, NGOs, selected military applications and individuals in the United States and around the world.



