Alpine Armoring unveils next-generation Pit-Bull VXT® Tactical Armored Truck

The advanced armored vehicle is now available in two configurations.

The Pit-Bull VXT® represents the pinnacle of tactical vehicle engineering, combining 30 years of armoring expertise and the latest technology for a lighter, more versatile pickup-style tactical truck.” — Fred Khoroushi, Alpine Armoring president

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Armoring, a leading manufacturer of custom-armored vehicles, today announced the immediate availability of its next-generation Pit-Bull VXT® Tactical Truck that is also available in a civilian version.

This advanced armored vehicle, essentially the pickup version of Alpine Armoring’s Pit-Bull VX® SWAT/APC model, is designed and manufactured to offer unique capabilities that excels in high-risk situations, whether for personal use or by SWAT teams on tactical response operations and Homeland Security agents in controlling illegal border crossings.

Built on a heavy-duty Ford F-600 4x4 chassis with a powerful V8 turbo diesel engine, Alpine Armoring’s Pit-Bull VXT® provides cutting-edge high ballistic protection, from levels A9 to A12, offering protection against 5.56 x 45, 7.62 x 51, 30-06 rounds and even .50 Cal. The vehicle's advanced suspension system enables superior maneuverability across various terrains, including urban environments, off-road areas and highways with high fording capability.

The Pit-Bull VXT® is now available in two distinct seating configurations. The law enforcement model features rear-facing jump seats with gun ports optimized for tactical deployment, while the civilian version offers forward-facing bench seating and additional features for enhanced comfort during transport.

"The Pit-Bull VXT® represents the pinnacle of tactical vehicle engineering," says Fred Khoroushi, president of Alpine Armoring. "We've combined three decades of armoring expertise with the latest technology to come up with a custom-designed pickup-style tactical truck that is lighter and offers more versatility for different applications."

The vehicle's comprehensive armoring package includes certified hardened ballistic steel surrounding the passenger cabin along with certified and tested multi-layered ballistic glass that provides 360-degree protection. Standard features include armored fuel tank and battery protection, anti-sabotage exhaust protection, reinforced door construction with heavy-duty hinges designed to withstand the added weight of armored components, as well as HD ram bumpers and military wheels with run-flat systems, multiple gun ports and much more.

A unique mobile command center, the Pit-Bull VXT® is a technological marvel equipped with high-definition cameras, night vision and two-way radio systems for enhanced situational awareness.

With more than twenty optional accessories, Alpine Armoring offers extensive customization of these armored vehicles, including 360-degree LED lighting and camera packages with dash and rear crew monitors, multi-sound public address siren systems, secured gun racks and hydraulic ram systems. Additional features, such as roof hatches, power winches, infrared lights, and exterior colors, can be tailored to specific operational requirements.

Alpine Armoring's close proximity to Washington, D.C., combined with more than 30 years of experience in producing numerous high-quality, custom armored vehicles, makes it a trusted partner for federal agencies, the law enforcement community, security firms and the private sector in the United States and around the world.

With units currently in stock, law enforcement agencies, security professionals, and private citizens are welcome to inquire and test-drive display models.

For more information on Alpine Armoring’s Pit-Bull VXT® and other models in their line of armored vehicles, visit the Alpine Armoring website.

About Alpine Armoring

Alpine Armoring is a US-based company, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington D.C., with a broad multinational presence for the past 30 years. It designs, develops, integrates, manufactures, markets, and sells high-quality, custom-armored vehicles for a wide range of clients, including the corporate sector, civilians, law enforcement agencies, governments, embassies, the United Nations, NGOs, and selected military applications, as well as individuals in the United States and around the world.

