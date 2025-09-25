Alpine Armoring Unveils First-Ever Armored Electric Pickup Truck

Alpine Armoring's Typhoon® combines electric vehicle technology with world-class ballistic protection.

Alpine Armoring introduces the Typhoon, the first bulletproof EV truck armored to Level A9/B6+, combining security with zero-emission transportation.

Besides being a high-performance EV, the Typhoon® is a testament to our dedication to excellence in both security and sustainability.” — Fred Khoroushi, CEO of Alpine Armoring

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Armoring today announced the launch of the Typhoon®, a new electric armored pickup truck. Built on the Ford F-150 Lightning chassis, the Typhoon® armored EV pickup truck is the first vehicle of its kind to be armored to Alpine Level A9 (CEN B6+) ballistic protection standards.

The vehicle combines electric mobility with ballistic protection, offering up to 580 horsepower with zero emissions through Ford’s dual eMotor system. Designed for quiet operation and long-range travel, the Typhoon® aims to meet growing demand for secure and sustainable armored transportation.

The Typhoon® armored EV pickup truck features Alpine Armoring’s certified ballistic materials throughout key structural areas, including doors, pillars and body panels. All original windows have been replaced with multi-layered ballistic glass, including a custom transparent sunroof. At Level A9 (CEN B6+), it withstands rounds from 7.62x39 (AK), 5.56x45 (AR-15), and 7.62x51 (M80) rifles, with floor protection against up to two DM51 hand grenades.

Fred Khoroushi, CEO of Alpine Armoring, said, "Besides being a high-performance EV, the Typhoon® is a testament to our dedication to excellence in both security and sustainability. We designed this truck not only to meet our clients' needs but to set a new benchmark in our industry."

The interior offers leather seating, advanced connectivity, and a digital interface, maintaining the Ford Lightning’s spacious layout. Optional features include two-way intercoms, multi-siren systems, satellite phones, Starlink Wi-Fi, night vision cameras, and secure weapon vaults.

The vehicle's conversion includes run-flat tire inserts, upgraded heavy-duty suspension, reinforced doors and hinges, and an enhanced braking system to accommodate the added weight of the armoring.

About Alpine Armoring

Alpine Armoring is a company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, a suburb of Washington D.C., with a broad multinational presence for the past 30 years. It designs, develops, integrates, manufactures, markets, and sells quality custom-armored vehicles for a diverse range of clients, including corporations, law enforcement agencies, governments, embassies, the United Nations, NGOs, and individuals worldwide.

For more information about the armored Typhoon® EV pickup truck or other Alpine Armoring vehicles, visit the Alpine Armoring website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.