Employer Engagement Assessment Launch

Work Institute’s new Employer Engagement Survey goes beyond scores to reveal insights that boost retention, performance, and workplace culture.

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Institute today announced the launch of its Employer Engagement Assessment, a scientifically validated and action-oriented tool designed to help organizations improve what matters most to employees. Unlike traditional engagement surveys that rely on vague scores and benchmarks, the Employer Engagement Survey equips employers with clear insights into the workplace conditions that drive engagement, retention, and performance.

Key Points:

• Built on insights from 600,000+ employee interviews, validated by independent psychometric experts.

• Targets the four drivers of engagement: the Organization, Manager, Team, and Job.

• Replaces misleading scores with the Net Excellent Score (NES) to elevate expectations.

• Provides statistically reliable insights that uncover workplace strengths and weaknesses.

• Turns insights into action with dashboards, analytics, and consultant-led planning.

"Engagement isn’t a score. Engagement is a condition employers create when they understand and act on the barriers to an engaged workplace,” said Danny Nelms, CEO of Work Institute. “Our Employer Engagement Assessment tool gives organizations the clarity they need to move from measuring engagement to enabling it.”

Work Institute will showcase the Employer Engagement Assessment during a live webcast on October 22, 2025, offering leaders a deeper look into the model, methodology, and practical applications. https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1cb5eaa5-bda3-4dc6-96c3-c6dccdaac307@4447e957-1225-4ef4-9fc6-8727e666c7a0

For more information about the Employer Engagement Assessment or to register for the upcoming webinar, visit https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1cb5eaa5-bda3-4dc6-96c3-c6dccdaac307@4447e957-1225-4ef4-9fc6-8727e666c7a0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.