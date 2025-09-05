Sushi | Bar Nashville Recognized as One of America's 10 Best Sushi Restaurants

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sushi | Bar, the intimate omakase speakeasy known for its inventive 17-course journeys through new-wave nigiri and bold culinary craftsmanship, has been named one of Time Out’s 10 Best Sushi Restaurants in America. Highlighting the restaurant’s Nashville location, the list (published in August 2025) celebrates Sushi | Bar’s imaginative take on omakase and its exceptional sourcing from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market.

In the article, Time Out praises Sushi | Bar Nashville’s “luxe, speakeasy setup” and its thoughtful, often experimental bites, including yellowjack with sliced serrano and shrimp topped with dehydrated rice pears and ponzu. The publication calls out the brand’s direct connection to fishmongers in Tokyo, an approach that ensures every ingredient is of the highest grade and flown in fresh for nightly service.

While the Nashville location earned the spotlight, the recognition reflects the broader success of Sushi | Bar’s rapidly growing portfolio, which has included destinations in Austin, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, Palm Beach, Hermosa Beach and new locations under development. Each location offers a unique and exclusive experience behind unmarked doors - where just 10-12 guests at a time embark on a chef-led omakase adventure that blends precision, playfulness, and storytelling.

“This honor from Time Out is a testament to the passion and artistry of our chefs, the dedication of our hospitality teams, and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create every night,” said Ryan Stock, co-founder of Sushi | Bar Hospitality. “Every visit to Sushi | Bar is more than just a meal; it’s a journey of imagination, flavor, and connection. Whether you’re a sushi aficionado, a sake enthusiast, or an adventurous diner, we welcome you to join us and discover why Sushi | Bar continues to captivate audiences nationwide.”

Founded in Austin, Texas, Sushi | Bar has built its reputation on redefining the traditional sushi counter experience. With its speakeasy-style concept and meticulously curated omakase, the brand has become a standout in modern dining, recognized by Forbes, The New York Times, Bon Appétit, Eater, and now Time Out.

In addition to its culinary offerings, select locations also feature adjacent cocktail lounges designed to complement the omakase experience. These intimate spaces offer bespoke cocktails, thoughtfully curated spirits, and an ambiance that enhances the overall journey, whether before or after your 17-course meal.

As Sushi | Bar continues to grow, the hospitality group has its sights set on new cities and international expansion - always with the same commitment to authenticity, exclusivity, and innovation that has earned them critical acclaim.

For more information or to reserve your seat at the omakase counter, visit https://sushibarhospitality.com. For media inquiries, please contact Lindsey Miller at lindsey@lindseymillerpr.com or 214-228-7630.

About Sushi | Bar Hospitality: Sushi | Bar Hospitality is a culinary group redefining the omakase dining experience through a series of intimate, 10-seat speakeasy-style sushi bars across the U.S. Founded in Austin, TX, and now with locations in Nashville, Miami, Dallas, Hermosa Beach, and beyond, each Sushi | Bar offers a 17-course journey led by world-class chefs. With direct sourcing from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu Market, unmatched attention to detail, and a playful, modern take on tradition, Sushi | Bar delivers a dining experience that’s equal parts luxurious and unforgettable.

