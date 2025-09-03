V Digital Services Lands #1 Ad Agency Spot and Earns Place Among Phoenix’s Largest Private Companies

V Digital Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services is proud to announce major milestones in its growth and market presence in the Phoenix area:

Ranked #1 for the first time on the Phoenix Business Journal’s list of largest advertising agencies by staff, signifying our rapid expansion and leadership in local talent.

Secured the #3 spot in the same publication’s billing rankings, underscoring the strong revenue growth and client trust we’ve built.

Debuted on the Phoenix Business Journal’s list of the 234 largest private companies in the region, placing in the top third (81 out of 234), positioning us in approximately the top 35% of Phoenix’s private business community in terms of revenue.

“These rankings are a testament to the hard work of the entire V Digital Services team,” said Taylor West, Vice President of Agency and Client Services at V Digital Services. “We’ve been proud to be recognized on the Business Journal’s advertising agency lists year after year, but reaching the number one position for staffing for the first time is a major milestone. Coupled with our debut on the list of the region’s largest private companies, these accomplishments highlight our team’s dedication to scaling strategically and delivering exceptional results for clients.”

These achievements reinforce V Digital Services’ position as a dominant force in digital marketing throughout Phoenix and beyond, powered by innovation, service excellence, and an ever-growing team.

About V Digital Services

As the digital marketing division of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in over 300 cities across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, the agency specializes in helping businesses grow through integrated, data-driven strategies. Recognized for delivering ROI-driven results through custom customer journeys and award-winning martech like Prospect Hub, V Digital Services is a trusted partner for brands looking to scale effectively.

The agency's team of Google-certified specialists also fulfills the role of an in-house digital marketing hub for renowned VMG publications, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, and the Dallas Observer.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with V Digital Services should visit the company’s careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/

