October 07 - Ned Gaines Named Nevada Insurance Commissioner

Ned Gaines Named Nevada Insurance Commissioner

Las Vegas, NV - Department of Business and Industry Director Dr. Kristopher Sanchez has announced the appointment of Ned Gaines as Commissioner of the Nevada Division of Insurance effective October 6, 2025. Gaines has served as Commissioner in an acting capacity since July 2.

Gaines has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining the Nevada Division of Insurance as the Chief Deputy Commissioner in April 2025, he served 12 years with the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as the Deputy Commissioner of Rates, Forms and Provider Networks. Previously, he worked for several national property and casualty insurers as a compliance manager, claims manager, claims adjuster and agent.

"Ned's extensive experience in the insurance industry and as a regulator will be an asset to the State as we continue to navigate a complex and evolving insurance landscape. Through his leadership and engagement with all stakeholders, we must work together to find and implement solutions that work for all Nevadans," said Dr. Sanchez.

As Commissioner, Gaines is charged with protecting the rights of consumers and the public's interest in dealings with the insurance industry. Under his leadership, the Division will maintain its focus on helping Nevadans navigate insurance choices, reviewing rates and forms to ensure compliance with state law, and expanding public resources to help consumers understand coverage options and how to seek assistance through the Division's Consumer Services Section. Accessibility and responsiveness to consumers and industry stakeholders will remain top priorities for the Division.

"Serving Nevadans as Commissioner is an extraordinary honor," said Ned Gaines. "I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to a fair insurance market and to strengthening the Division's work on consumer education, market oversight, and industry engagement. I look forward to continuing our work with the Department of Business and Industry, insurance providers, and community partners to protect consumers and promote a stable insurance market for Nevada."

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers.

