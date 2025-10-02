Submit Release
October 02 - Health Insurance Rates Look-Up Tool Update

The Division of Insurance's Health Insurance Rates Look-Up Tool is currently experiencing technical difficulties.




We recognize how important this information is for Nevadans preparing for open enrollment and are working diligently to restore the tool's functionality as quickly as possible.


We remain committed to making 2026 health insurance rates accessible online and will provide an update as soon as the tool is available again.

