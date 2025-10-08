October 08, 2025 Health Insurance Rate Look-Up Tool Restored Ahead of Open Enrollment

Health Insurance Rate Look-Up Tool Restored Ahead of Open Enrollment

The Nevada Division of Insurance is pleased to share that the Health Insurance Rates Look-Up Tool is back online and available for use at:

http://healthrates.doi.nv.gov/Wizard.aspx

Consumers can also find the tool through the Division’s Health Insurance Rate Review page:

https://doi.nv.gov/Health_Rate_Review/Health_Insurance_Rate_Review/

This tool allows Nevadans to explore approved 2026 health insurance rates and compare on- and off-exchange plans by group type, carrier, tier, age, and even review data from previous plan years.

Pairing this tool with the Division’s consumer guide, How to Buy Health Insurance—produced in collaboration with Nevada Health Link—empowers Nevadans to make informed coverage choices.

Access the guide here: https://doi.nv.gov/News-Notices/Publications/

As Open Enrollment approaches, the Division encourages consumers to take time to carefully review their health coverage options.

The future of federal subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) remains uncertain, and these subsidies directly affect what consumers pay for coverage. This year’s Open Enrollment period is an important opportunity to compare plans, review needs, and align coverage with your budget.

When evaluating your options, consider:

How often you and your family visit the doctor

The out-of-pocket costs you could manage in a minor or major emergency

Prescription medication needs and how subsidies may affect those costs

New or alternative telehealth options that may fit your lifestyle

How employer-sponsored coverage compares to marketplace plans

In addition to these practical considerations, the Nevada Division of Insurance provides resources to help you make informed decisions:

For Nevadans with different types of coverage:

Taking time to explore your options and understand available assistance can help ensure your health plan meets both your needs and your budget in 2026.

Learn more at https://doi.nv.gov