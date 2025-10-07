Independent Payer Study Confirms FIGUR8 System Sets New Standard in Workers’ Compensation Care

Independent study with a Top 10 national workers’ compensation payer demonstrates double-digit cost savings and improved return-to-work outcomes.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Payer Study Confirms FIGUR8 System Sets New Standard in Workers’ Compensation CareIndependent study with a Top 10 national workers’ compensation payer demonstrates double-digit cost savings and improved return-to-work outcomes.Boston, MA, Oct., 2025 – FIGUR8, the leading musculoskeletal (MSK) health technology platform, today announced groundbreaking results from the first independent study conducted by a Top 10 national workers’ compensation payer. The study compared 110 FIGUR8-enabled claims against 1,018 non-FIGUR8 matched claims* and confirmed that FIGUR8’s bMAP system transforms workers’ compensation outcomes by combining advanced biomechanics with data-driven insights.Study Results: A Win–Win–Win for All Parties- 10% reduction in average cost per claim- 17% reduction in average indemnity cost per claim- 61% reduction in claims with Temporary Total Disability (TTD) paid after initial return-to-workImportantly, FIGUR8 claims demonstrated faster claim closure and greater use of light duty opportunities. Despite higher PT utilization rates, overall claim costs decreased. FIGUR8 delivers measurable savings for payers, deeper patient engagement for providers, and faster, more sustainable return-to-work for injured workers.The Role of bMAP in Transforming MSK CareAt the core of FIGUR8’s solution is its bioMotion Analysis Platform (bMAP), powered by objective dynamic simultaneous measurement of muscle function and joint motion. These biomechanical insights provide clinicians and payers with real-time, quantitative data on injury severity, recovery progress and readiness for return-to-work decisions.By turning dynamic motion into data, bMAP delivers:- Objective injury assessments to guide precise care decisions- Early detection of recovery challenges to rapidly update care pathways, inform modified duty decisions, and prevent re-injury- High trust objective data for patients, providers and payers to effectively track and manage injury recovery progress with confidenceThis is a major step forward for musculoskeletal care—moving from subjective, retrospective management to proactive, data-driven, evidence-based care.Setting a New Standard in Workers’ Compensation“This independent study validates what we believe is the future of MSK care,” said Scott Sexton, President at FIGUR8. “The FIGUR8 bMAP system brings objective biomechanical data to workers’ compensation, through our physical therapy provider partners, reducing costs while improving recovery outcomes. For payers, providers, and injured workers, it’s a win–win–win that sets a new standard for the industry.”Steve Novak, CPCU, Workers’ Compensation Practice Leader at Quantum Specialty Group, affirmed the benefits of FIGUR8 data: “As an early collaborator using FIGUR8 at scale, we’ve seen first-hand how objective biomechanics data reduces re-injury rates and accelerates recovery.” He added that the approach extends beyond cost savings, “delivering better outcomes for injured workers while helping providers and payers align on the right care pathway and return-to-work plan.”About FIGUR8FIGUR8 is the first musculoskeletal (MSK) health technology platform to deliver objective biomechanical insights at scale. Its bMAP system captures dynamic motion and muscle function data to guide accurate diagnosis, treatment, and recovery tracking of musculoskeletal injuries. By enabling the optimum use of physical therapy, and sustainable return-to-work, FIGUR8 delivers value across the workers’ compensation ecosystem—improving patient outcomes while lowering costs.*Claims were matched with a combination of ICD-10 code, Body Part, NCCI job code, claim type, severity, age, gender, jurisdiction, litigation and comorbidities.Media Contact:Matt ByrneExecutive Director, Provider PartnershipsEmail: Matt.Byrne@figur8tech.comPhone: 302.584.8230End of Release

