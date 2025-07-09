FIGUR8 Launches Recovery Indicator, Advancing Musculoskeletal Care Through AI-Driven Recovery Intelligence

FIGUR8 is uniquely positioned to use real-world data to personalize recovery and elevate the standard of care for every patient.” — Dr. Nan-Wei Gong

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIGUR8 , the market leader for measuring musculoskeletal (MSK) health and injury recovery, today announced the launch of the FIGUR8 Recovery Indicator, a breakthrough feature that classifies MSK recovery status using biomechanical biomarkers.Recovery in physical therapy has long been guided by subjective assessments and generalized timelines. But in practice, progress can vary widely between individuals. Recognizing this, FIGUR8 leveraged data from tens of thousands of patient assessments captured through its bioMotion Assessment Platform (bMAP) to develop the Recovery Indicator—a scoring system grounded in real biomechanical biomarkers that objectively tracks functional improvement.By moving beyond population-based averages and subjective estimates, the Recovery Indicator provides a personalized view of each patient’s recovery trajectory. It empowers clinicians with a clear signal of when physical function has stabilized, giving both providers and patients greater confidence in decisions about care progression or discharge from therapy.“The Recovery Indicator offers a meaningful, objective signal of a patient’s readiness to return to function—grounded in biomechanical data collected from real movement, not just subjective reports or generalized timelines,” said Dr. Nan-Wei Gong, CEO and Founder of FIGUR8. “It enhances communication among patients, clinicians, and adjusters by providing transparent, data-driven insights—especially when paired with MovementMemo , our AI-generated clinical note powered by the largest foundational dataset of movement biomarkers in existence.”“This release reflects our commitment to transforming musculoskeletal (MSK) care. With hundreds of thousands of movement biomarkers captured through our platform, FIGUR8 is uniquely positioned to use real-world data to personalize recovery and elevate the standard of care for every patient.”The launch comes at a time when employers, providers, and payers are seeking greater accountability and outcomes-based decision-making in MSK care. By identifying when a patient’s movement biomarkers stabilize—often ahead of traditional recovery timelines—the Recovery Indicator can help reduce unnecessary visits and support earlier return to function.Early Endorsement from Industry Leaders"Objective recovery data changes the game. With FIGUR8’s Recovery Indicator, case managers and clinical reviewers gain a real-time, science-backed view of whether a patient is truly progressing. It supports smarter care approvals, better outcomes, and faster return-to-work decisions—all while reducing waste," said Steve Novak CPCU, a national leader in workers' compensation claims. "This is the kind of innovation the system needs.”Real-World Feedback from the Front Lines of Workers Comp"Existing PT notes are a challenge to read, understand and take action. I love the FIGUR8 report because it tells me exactly what's going on with the injured workers' progress. You need to be sharing this data with all adjusters!", FIGUR8-aligned claims adjuster.FIGUR8’s early analysis of the top five MSK conditions shows FIGUR8-enabled clinics deliver results consistently outpacing Official Disability Guidelines (ODG) by as much as two weeks—translating to both faster recovery and lower cost per episode of care.For more information on the Recovery Indicator and how it empowers the full care team, visit figur8tech.com

The Measure of Musculoskeletal Improvement, FIGUR8 Explained

