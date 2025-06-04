Steve DiPaola Joins FIGUR8 as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth and Transform Musculoskeletal Care Delivery

FIGUR8 Logo Steve DiPaola, Chief Operating Officer at FIGUR8

Steve’s deep understanding of clinical care, operational workflow and financial imperatives will help us deliver meaningful value to all stakeholders, especially physical therapists.” — Scott Sexton, President and Chief Business Officer at FIGUR8

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIGUR8 , the leader in objective musculoskeletal (MSK) assessment technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve DiPaola, PT, OCS, as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience scaling physical therapy platforms, Steve joins the FIGUR8 leadership team to spearhead operational excellence and expand the company’s reach in the clinical MSK market.DiPaola brings a legacy of success in building, integrating, and optimizing physical therapy businesses. He previously served as CEO of Empower Physical Therapy, where he led the expansion of a multi-state clinic network. Before that, he was the inaugural clinical COO at Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), helping grow the organization to more than 110 clinics. His deep operational experience and clinical credibility as a board-certified orthopedic specialist uniquely position him to guide FIGUR8 through its next phase of growth.“Steve has an exceptional blend of clinical knowledge and business acumen,” said Nan-Wei Gong , CEO and Co-Founder of FIGUR8. “His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our efforts to empower physical therapists with real-time, objective data that drives better outcomes. Steve shares our belief that MSK care must evolve—and that PTs should be at the center of that transformation.”FIGUR8’s bioMotion Assessment Platform (bMAP) captures dynamic movement and muscle activation with unmatched precision, giving clinicians the data they need to assess readiness, guide recovery, and make faster, evidence-based decisions.“Steve is joining at a pivotal moment for FIGUR8,” said Scott Sexton, President and Chief Business Officer at FIGUR8. “We’re expanding rapidly with the largest physical therapy brands in the U.S., while maturing our operating model to create the new standard of MSK care with our clinical partners. Steve’s deep understanding of clinical care, operational workflow and financial imperatives will help us deliver meaningful value to all stakeholders, especially physical therapists.”With DiPaola’s leadership, FIGUR8 will continue to expand its mission to redefine how musculoskeletal health is measured, monitored, and managed.For more information about FIGUR8 go to figur8tech.com or reach out to info@figur8tech.comABOUT FIGUR8FIGUR8 has built the most advanced integrated data solution for rapid, reliable and accurate assessment of musculoskeletal (MSK) function and health. This system is used by stakeholders managing MSK health across care management pathways to understand injury recovery and support injury prevention, as well as general wellness and academic research.

