ONE OR EIGHT Marks 'ONE OR EIGHT Day' with First Live EP Release

Premieres “BET YOUR LIFE” Live Performance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark October 8 (10/8), celebrated by fans as “ONE OR EIGHT Day”, rising boy group ONE OR EIGHT has released their highly anticipated first live EP, SHŪKAI FINAL in TOKYO – Live Highlights, now available on all major platforms.The EP captures the energy and excitement of the eight-member group’s live performances at their “SHŪKAI Final in JAPAN” show at Zepp Haneda, bringing fans a chance to relive unforgettable moments from the stage. Included are live versions of fan-favourite tracks such as “Spellbound” (first introduced during their pre-debut audition program WARPs DIG), as well as “My Lil’ Heart Attack”, “Wanna Be With You” and “DAY ONES”. Until now, these live renditions could only be experienced at ONE OR EIGHT’s concerts.Tracklist:M1: Spellbound (Live ver.)M2: My Lil’ Heart Attack (Live ver.)M3: Wanna Be With You (Live ver.)M4: DAY ONES (Live ver.)In addition to the live EP release, ONE OR EIGHT will host a special online concert, “ONE OR EIGHT SHŪKAI FINAL Zepp HANEDA ENCORE – Online Live Show”, streaming on October 8. The event will feature the first-ever live performance of their latest single “BET YOUR LIFE”, released on September 19.Ticketing DetailsDate: October 8Time: 7:00 PM JSTArchive Streaming: October 15 at 7:00 PM JST - October 22 at 11:59 PM JSTHow to Join: Register as a free member and purchase a ticket.Streaming Site: https://www.zan-live.com/ja/live/detail/10665 ABOUT ONE OR EIGHTONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member Japanese boy group - MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA and YUGA - whose name is derived from the Japanese idiom “ippuku ka yoka” (one or eight, meaning “all or nothing”). With the tagline “BET ON YOURSELF”, they embody a spirit of risk-taking and ambition, inviting fans to dream big and take bold chances alongside them.They debuted on 16th August 2024, with “ Don’t Tell Nobody ”, produced by One Republic’s Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Adele, Jonas Brothers) and David Stewart (BTS), debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Heatseekers Songs chart. Their 2024 collaboration with Big Sean, “ KAWASAKI (with Big Sean) ”, peaked at #5 on the U.S. iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Song chart. In 2025, they were named one of Nikkei Entertainment!’s 100 New Leading Artists and won Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group at MTV VMAJ in 2025. In September they made history as the first Japanese boy group to walk the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

