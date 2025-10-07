TN Nursery Champions Pollinator Conservation With Nationwide Native Plant Movement

Tennessee Wholesale Nursery is leading a nationwide effort to protect pollinators through its commitment to growing and distributing native plants.

plant something that matters” — Tammy

ALTAMONT, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennessee Wholesale Nursery, widely known as TN Nursery, is leading a nationwide movement to restore pollinator habitats and revive America’s native plant heritage. With over six decades of experience in growing and shipping native plants, the third-generation, family-owned nursery is helping homeowners, landscapers, and conservationists create thriving pollinator sanctuaries across the United States.Founded in 1959 by Roscoe Tate and now led by his daughter, Tammy Sons, TN Nursery has become one of the nation’s largest mail-order nurseries, specializing in native perennials, trees, shrubs, ferns, and wildflowers. The company’s mission is deeply rooted in sustainability—encouraging the planting of native species that support bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other essential pollinators.“Pollinators are the heartbeat of our ecosystem,” says Tammy Sons, CEO of TN Nursery. “By choosing native plants, customers are not just beautifying their spaces—they’re actively helping to restore natural balance and biodiversity across the country.”TN Nursery supplies high-quality, bare-root native plants suitable for all USDA zones and works closely with universities, government agencies, and environmental programs to promote pollinator-friendly landscaping. The company also donates plants to schools and conservation projects, underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship and education.From vibrant milkweed and bee balm to buttonbush and coneflowers, TN Nursery offers a diverse selection of plants that serve as crucial food sources and habitats for pollinators in decline. With customers in all 50 states, the nursery continues to make a lasting impact—one garden at a time.

Plants For Pollinators

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.