Local Tennessee Nursery Calls for Nationwide Action to Save Pollinators from Extinction
Pollinators are responsible for food crops. Some pollinators that transfer nectar from one species to fertilize another, are going extinct.
Tammy Sons, owner of TN Nursery and recent guest on a local Fox News segment, is sounding the alarm and calling for immediate action. “Pollinators are more than beautiful additions to our gardens — they are the backbone of our food system and ecosystem,” said Sons. “Without them, many of our crops simply wouldn’t exist.”
The decline, she explains, stems from deforestation by timber harvesting, urban development, and the accelerating impacts of climate change. But there’s a straightforward, accessible solution that every American can take part in: plant native plants. Native species provide the food and habitat pollinators evolved to rely on, helping restore their populations.
“This isn’t just an environmental issue — it’s about protecting our food supply,” Sons emphasized. “By planting pollinator-friendly native plants in backyards, community spaces, and public landscapes, we can all be part of the solution.”
For more information on pollinator-friendly native plants and how to start your pollinator garden, visit https://www.tnnursery.net
TN Nursery Grows Thousands of Pollinator Plants
