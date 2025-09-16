TN Nursery Named the Nation’s Largest Grower of Pawpaw Trees

TN Nursery Pawpaw Tree

With decades of expertise in cultivating rare and native species, TN Nursery has become the leading supplier of pawpaw trees across the United States.

We take pride in being the nation’s largest grower of pawpaw trees. The native fruit tree is not only a piece of American history, but it’s also a resilient, eco-friendly choice for gardeners.” — Tammy Sons

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With decades of expertise in cultivating rare and native species, TN Nursery has become the leading supplier of pawpaw trees across the United States, offering gardeners, conservationists, and orchard growers high-quality plants direct from their Tennessee fields.TN Nursery, a third-generation family-owned business founded in 1959, proudly announces its position as the nation’s largest grower of pawpaw trees. Often referred to as “America’s forgotten fruit,” pawpaw trees (Asimina triloba) are now gaining recognition for their tropical-tasting fruit, nutritional benefits, and ecological value. With increasing interest from gardeners, homesteaders, and orchard enthusiasts, TN Nursery has stepped forward as the country’s top source for high-quality pawpaw seedlings.“Being the largest grower of pawpaw trees in the nation is more than just a title—it’s a responsibility we take seriously,” said Tammy Sons, owner of TN Nursery. “Our team has dedicated years to cultivating healthy, vigorous plants that thrive in a wide range of growing conditions. We’re thrilled to help both homeowners and commercial growers rediscover this native fruit tree.”Pawpaw trees are native to North America and serve as host plants for the zebra swallowtail butterfly, making them a valuable addition to pollinator gardens and restoration projects. Their creamy, custard-like fruit is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, with a flavor often compared to a blend of banana, mango, and melon.As the leading supplier, TN Nursery offers pawpaw trees shipped directly from its Tennessee growing fields to customers nationwide. The nursery’s commitment to sustainable growing practices and dedication to preserving native plants has earned them recognition as one of the premier native plant nurseries in the United States.About TN NurseryTN Nursery is a family-run mail-order nursery based in McMinnville, Tennessee, specializing in native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns, and specialty plant collections. Founded in 1959, the nursery has grown into one of the nation’s largest suppliers of native plants, shipping millions of trees and plants each year to homeowners, landscapers, and restoration projects across the country.Media Contact:Tammy SonsOwner, TN Nursery931-304-6844sales@tennesseewholesalenursery.com

TN Nurseries Pawpaw Tree Production Greenhouses

